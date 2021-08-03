Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Red Lodge, MT

Red Lodge calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Red Lodge Daily
Red Lodge Daily
 5 days ago

(RED LODGE, MT) Red Lodge is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Red Lodge:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4URpcJ_0bGR5OCl00

LOW KEY PURSUITS END OF SEASON PARTY

Red Lodge, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

What came about as a consolation prize to the 2020 race season is now a Red Lodge Events staple! Maybe your race calendar is filled with races and you need some training motivation. Or maybe...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gWO09_0bGR5OCl00

Live From the Beer Garden: Morsel

Red Lodge, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 1445 Broadway Ave N, Red Lodge, MT

Come out to hear some live music with Morsel. About the Band: “Their songwriting brings with it the most desired facets of what makes a nu-grass band compelling, with catchy melodies, tight lead...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32WXGP_0bGR5OCl00

Ladies Nine

Red Lodge, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 828 Upper Continental Dr, Red Lodge, MT

Tuesday night is ladies’ night at Red Lodge Mountain Golf Course. Join us for a laid back nine hole 9 hole scramble followed by food and drinks at our new 28 Peaks Food Trailer! The night will...

Learn More

Crazy Creek Garage Sale with Billy Waldo and Charlie Brandine & Lee Moran of the Flying Grizzlies — Red Lodge Ales

Red Lodge, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Address: 1445 Broadway Ave N, Red Lodge, MT

Crazy Creek Garage Sale - all proceeds going to the Red Lodge City Pool Project 3-6 PM Billy Waldo with Charlie Brandine & Lee Moran of the Flying Grizzlies on stage 6:30 to 9:30 PM. Come grab a...

Learn More

Junior League

Red Lodge, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 828 Upper Continental Dr, Red Lodge, MT

The weekly Junior League is open to all experienced youth golfers who want to hone their skills out on the links. This program allows for 9-holes of instructed play with coaches Kory Rountree and...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Red Lodge Daily

Red Lodge Daily

Red Lodge, MT
18
Followers
171
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Red Lodge Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Red Lodge, MT
Government
City
Red Lodge, MT
Local
Montana Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Golf Course#Songwriting#Upper Continental Dr#The Flying Grizzlies#Junior League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Golf
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban seize government buildings in Afghan cities Kunduz, Sar-e Pul

KABUL, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Taliban fighters overran two provincial capitals, including the strategic northeastern city of Kunduz and northern Sar-e Pul on Sunday, local officials said, as the insurgents intensified pressure on the north and threatened further cities. Taliban fighters seized key government buildings in the city of Kunduz,...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Tokyo douses Olympic flame closing pandemic Games

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tokyo doused its Olympic flame on Sunday in a ceremony that echoed the restraint of a Games held without spectators and transformed by the global pandemic, dazzling sport and deeply person turmoil. After postponing the Tokyo 2020 Games for a year, organisers said the event...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Five missing as Dixie Fire ravages California towns

Five people were reported missing on Saturday as the Dixie Fire ravages through northern California. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that it has recovered 21 people as of Saturday afternoon, with five others still missing. The department had previously said that eight people were unaccounted...
SportsPosted by
CNN

Closing ceremony wraps Tokyo 2020 after Team USA tops medal table

CNN — The final medals are being awarded in the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, wrapping two weeks of competition overshadowed by Covid-19. Team USA won more gold medals – and more medals overall – than any other country in the Games. A total of 626 athletes competed for...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA dominates Brazil to clinch first women's volleyball gold

On the final day of the Tokyo Olympics, the United States' women's volleyball team seized the moment to make history. The Americans swept past Brazil to clinch the nation's first-ever gold in women's volleyball. It's the fourth total medal for the U.S. in the sport after winning silvers in 1984, 2008 and 2012.

Comments / 0

Community Policy