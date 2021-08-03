Red Lodge calendar: Coming events

(RED LODGE, MT) Red Lodge is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Red Lodge:

LOW KEY PURSUITS END OF SEASON PARTY Red Lodge, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

What came about as a consolation prize to the 2020 race season is now a Red Lodge Events staple! Maybe your race calendar is filled with races and you need some training motivation. Or maybe...

Live From the Beer Garden: Morsel Red Lodge, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 1445 Broadway Ave N, Red Lodge, MT

Come out to hear some live music with Morsel. About the Band: “Their songwriting brings with it the most desired facets of what makes a nu-grass band compelling, with catchy melodies, tight lead...

Ladies Nine Red Lodge, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 828 Upper Continental Dr, Red Lodge, MT

Tuesday night is ladies’ night at Red Lodge Mountain Golf Course. Join us for a laid back nine hole 9 hole scramble followed by food and drinks at our new 28 Peaks Food Trailer! The night will...

Crazy Creek Garage Sale with Billy Waldo and Charlie Brandine & Lee Moran of the Flying Grizzlies — Red Lodge Ales Red Lodge, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Address: 1445 Broadway Ave N, Red Lodge, MT

Crazy Creek Garage Sale - all proceeds going to the Red Lodge City Pool Project 3-6 PM Billy Waldo with Charlie Brandine & Lee Moran of the Flying Grizzlies on stage 6:30 to 9:30 PM. Come grab a...

Junior League Red Lodge, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 828 Upper Continental Dr, Red Lodge, MT

The weekly Junior League is open to all experienced youth golfers who want to hone their skills out on the links. This program allows for 9-holes of instructed play with coaches Kory Rountree and...