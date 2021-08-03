Cancel
Argos, IN

What’s up Argos: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Argos Times
Argos Times
 5 days ago

(ARGOS, IN) Live events are coming to Argos.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Argos:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JpbJ2_0bGR4Po300

Hoosier Old Wheels Car Show and Swap Meet

Plymouth, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 1660 N Michigan St, Plymouth, IN

Hoosier Old Wheels invites you to join to celebrate our 50th Anniversary on Saturday September 4th at the Marshall County Blueberry Festival. Our car show is open to all years and makes with drive...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e7tGI_0bGR4Po300

Magic Bus Mayor's Month of Music

Plymouth, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 112 Water St, Plymouth, IN

Mayor Senter is excited to announce that Mayor’s Month of Music at River Park Square will be happening this year! After having to cancel last year, we look forward to an amazing summer of FUN on...

Latino Festival

Plymouth, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 112 Water St, Plymouth, IN

Latino Festival er á Facebook. Fyri at seta teg í samband við Latino Festival, kom á Facebook nú.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j0yNO_0bGR4Po300

Monster Truck Throwdown - Plymouth, IN - September 11, 2021

Plymouth, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 11621 12th Rd #9010, Plymouth, IN

Monster Truck Throwdown invades the Plymouth Speedway in Plymouth, Indiana for one huge day of destruction Saturday, September 11, 2021! About this event Monster Truck Throwdown invades the...

Twisted Run

Plymouth, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 10:00 AM

Address: 1660 N Michigan St, Plymouth, IN

The Twisted Run is on Saturday November 6, 2021. It includes the following events: 6.4K Run and 3.7K Run.

Argos Times

Argos, IN
With Argos Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

