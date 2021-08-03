Columbia calendar: Coming events

(COLUMBIA, SC) Live events are lining up on the Columbia calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Columbia:

Viewing Reserved Film Series Columbia, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 2327 Main Street, Columbia, SC 29201

The Luminal's exciting new film series presented outdoors at Curiosity Coffee Bar

Ryan Oakes: Magician, Mentalist, and Purveyor of Mystery LIVE Columbia, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Address: 1201 Main Street, #2500, Columbia, SC 29201

Join us for an incredibly mind-blowing event featuring renowned master mentalist Ryan Oakes.

Qween Royal Events present Vision Board Columbia, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 2101 Main Street, Columbia, SC 29201

It is never too late to set goals. Manifest what you want in your life by setting real goals, sticking to them and seeing it through.

December 2021 Grad Dine Columbia, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Dec 12, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Dec 12, 10:00 AM

Address: 900 Senate Street, Columbia, SC 29201

The UofSC Alumni Association invites all December 2021 University of South Carolina graduates to dine in their new alumni home with family!

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Address: Participate from home!, Columbia, SC 29201

We are so excited to team up again with Megan Osborne, Mrs Northern Virginia, as a Champion for our Children!