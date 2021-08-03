Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbia, SC

Columbia calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Columbia News Beat
Columbia News Beat
 2 days ago

(COLUMBIA, SC) Live events are lining up on the Columbia calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Columbia:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IulyN_0bGQftAY00

Viewing Reserved Film Series

Columbia, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 2327 Main Street, Columbia, SC 29201

The Luminal's exciting new film series presented outdoors at Curiosity Coffee Bar

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XG2BN_0bGQftAY00

Ryan Oakes: Magician, Mentalist, and Purveyor of Mystery LIVE

Columbia, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Address: 1201 Main Street, #2500, Columbia, SC 29201

Join us for an incredibly mind-blowing event featuring renowned master mentalist Ryan Oakes.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ibuJi_0bGQftAY00

Qween Royal Events present Vision Board

Columbia, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 2101 Main Street, Columbia, SC 29201

It is never too late to set goals. Manifest what you want in your life by setting real goals, sticking to them and seeing it through.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kKEQj_0bGQftAY00

December 2021 Grad Dine

Columbia, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Dec 12, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Dec 12, 10:00 AM

Address: 900 Senate Street, Columbia, SC 29201

The UofSC Alumni Association invites all December 2021 University of South Carolina graduates to dine in their new alumni home with family!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rSk9m_0bGQftAY00

2021 Champs for the Children 5K 10K 13.1 26.2-Participate from Home.Save $5

Columbia, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Address: Participate from home!, Columbia, SC 29201

We are so excited to team up again with Megan Osborne, Mrs Northern Virginia, as a Champion for our Children!

Learn More

Comments / 0

Columbia News Beat

Columbia News Beat

Columbia, SC
261
Followers
359
Post
23K+
Views
ABOUT

With Columbia News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Government
City
Columbia, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Sc 29201
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
Related
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

United becomes first major airline to mandate vaccines for employees

United Airlines will require its U.S. employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 this fall, becoming the first major airline to implement a vaccine mandate. The airline’s decision came as several corporations announced vaccine requirements for their employees to counter the spread of the highly contagious delta variant. "We know some...
TechnologyPosted by
The Associated Press

Apple to scan U.S. phones for images of child abuse

Apple is planning to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to warn...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
The Hill

DOJ launches probe of Phoenix police department

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is launching a probe of the city of Phoenix and its police department, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke announced Thursday afternoon. This is the third pattern-of-practice investigation that DOJ has launched during Garland's tenure and the first probe since Clarke...
PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

Cuomo impeachment investigation "is nearing completion," lawmaker says

The head of the New York State Assembly's judiciary committee said its impeachment investigation into Governor Andrew Cuomo is nearly finished. Committee Chair Charles Lavine wrote to Cuomo's attorneys on Friday, saying, "We write to inform you that the Committee's investigation is nearing completion and the Assembly will soon consider potential articles of impeachment against your client."
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

2 coaches removed from Tokyo Olympics in Belarus case

TOKYO (AP) — Two Belarus team coaches have been removed from the Olympics, four days after they were involved in trying to send sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya back to their country. The International Olympic Committee said Friday it has canceled and removed the credentials of Artur Shimak and Yury Maisevich. “The...
Middle EastPosted by
Reuters

Lebanon's Hezbollah and Israel trade fire amid Iran tensions

TEL AVIV/BEIRUT, Aug 6 (Reuters) - The Iranian-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah fired rockets towards Israeli forces on Friday, drawing retaliatory fire from Israel into south Lebanon, in a third day of cross-border salvoes amid wider regional tensions with Iran. Suggesting its attack was calibrated to avoid further escalation, Hezbollah said...

Comments / 0

Community Policy