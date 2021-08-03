Cancel
Riverside, CA

What’s up Riverside: Local events calendar

Riverside News Watch
 2 days ago

(RIVERSIDE, CA) Riverside has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Riverside:

Midge Ure - Unzoomed & Face to Face

Riverside, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 11:00 PM

Address: 3557 University Ave, Riverside, CA 92501

Midge Ure - Unzoomed & Face to Face Tour! Doors at 8:00PM ALL AGES!!! This is an all seated show with tickets ranging from $20-$40

Quiet Events US Tour - Riverside, CA

Riverside, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jan 01, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jan 01, 10:00 PM

Address: 3485 Mission Inn Ave, Riverside, CA 92501

COMING SOON TO YOUR CITY! Quiet Events is hitting the road and coming to a city near you!

Riverside Tamale Festival

Riverside, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 3936 Chestnut Street, Riverside, CA 92501

LIVE MUSIC, DANCE, LUCHA LIBRE WRESTLING, ART, KIDS ZONE, BEER GARDEN, SHOPPING, FOOD AND OF COURSE TAMALES! Children 12 and under FREE!

Beastie Boys Tribute by Pollywog Crew

Riverside, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 11:59 PM

Address: 3557 University Ave, Riverside, CA 92501

Pollywog Crew Tribute to the Beastie Boys! Doors at 8PM 21+ $10 Presale and $15 at the door

Metallica Tribute by Damage Inc

Riverside, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 11:30 PM

Address: 3557 University Ave, Riverside, CA 92501

Damage Inc a Tribute to Metallica ! Doors open at 8pm. Tickets are $15 Presale and $20 at the door! 21 and Up

With Riverside News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

