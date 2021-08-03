What’s up Riverside: Local events calendar
(RIVERSIDE, CA) Riverside has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Riverside:
Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 08:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 11:00 PM
Address: 3557 University Ave, Riverside, CA 92501
Midge Ure - Unzoomed & Face to Face Tour! Doors at 8:00PM ALL AGES!!! This is an all seated show with tickets ranging from $20-$40
Starts at: Sat Jan 01, 09:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Jan 01, 10:00 PM
Address: 3485 Mission Inn Ave, Riverside, CA 92501
COMING SOON TO YOUR CITY! Quiet Events is hitting the road and coming to a city near you!
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM
Address: 3936 Chestnut Street, Riverside, CA 92501
LIVE MUSIC, DANCE, LUCHA LIBRE WRESTLING, ART, KIDS ZONE, BEER GARDEN, SHOPPING, FOOD AND OF COURSE TAMALES! Children 12 and under FREE!
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 11:59 PM
Address: 3557 University Ave, Riverside, CA 92501
Pollywog Crew Tribute to the Beastie Boys! Doors at 8PM 21+ $10 Presale and $15 at the door
Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 11:30 PM
Address: 3557 University Ave, Riverside, CA 92501
Damage Inc a Tribute to Metallica ! Doors open at 8pm. Tickets are $15 Presale and $20 at the door! 21 and Up
