Greenfield, CA

Diesel survey: Greenfield's cheapest station

Posted by 
Greenfield News Watch
 3 days ago
(GREENFIELD, CA) You could be saving up to $0.53 per gallon on diesel in Greenfield, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Greenfield area on Tuesday, found that Fastrip at 145 El Camino Realhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $4.05 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Shell at 40210 El Camino Real, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.58

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $4.22, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Fastrip

145 El Camino Real, Greenfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.93
$4.13
$4.23
$4.05
card
card$4.05
$4.25
$4.35
$4.17

Valero

348 El Camino Real, Greenfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.49
$4.59
$4.69
$4.09

Shell

40210 El Camino Real, Greenfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.59
$4.78
$--
$4.58

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Greenfield, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#El Camino Real#Shell
