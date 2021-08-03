Diesel survey: Greenfield's cheapest station
(GREENFIELD, CA) You could be saving up to $0.53 per gallon on diesel in Greenfield, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Greenfield area on Tuesday, found that Fastrip at 145 El Camino Realhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $4.05 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Shell at 40210 El Camino Real, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.58
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $4.22, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.93
$4.13
$4.23
$4.05
|card
card$4.05
$4.25
$4.35
$4.17
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.49
$4.59
$4.69
$4.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.59
$4.78
$--
$4.58
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
