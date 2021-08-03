Diesel survey: Greenfield's cheapest station

(GREENFIELD, CA) You could be saving up to $0.53 per gallon on diesel in Greenfield, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Greenfield area on Tuesday, found that Fastrip at 145 El Camino Realhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $4.05 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Shell at 40210 El Camino Real, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.58

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $4.22, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Fastrip 145 El Camino Real, Greenfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.93 $ 4.13 $ 4.23 $ 4.05 card card $ 4.05 $ 4.25 $ 4.35 $ 4.17

Valero 348 El Camino Real, Greenfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.49 $ 4.59 $ 4.69 $ 4.09

Shell 40210 El Camino Real, Greenfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.59 $ 4.78 $ -- $ 4.58

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.