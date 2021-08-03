Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oakland, CA

Sun forecast for Oakland — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Posted by 
Oakland Observer
Oakland Observer
 5 days ago

(OAKLAND, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Oakland. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Oakland:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hLoq6_0bGDPq9i00

  • Tuesday, August 3

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Wednesday, August 4

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 57 °F
    • 7 to 12 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 5

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 6

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Oakland Observer

Oakland Observer

Oakland, CA
1K+
Followers
647
Post
284K+
Views
ABOUT

With Oakland Observer, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oakland, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sun#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Posted by
Oakland Observer

Sports wrap: Oakland

(OAKLAND, CA) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Oakland area.
Oakland, CAPosted by
Oakland Observer

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Oakland

(OAKLAND, CA) According to Oakland gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.90 per gallon on gas. Berkeley Gas & Smog at 3000 Shattuck Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.99 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 1400 Powell St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.89.
Oakland, CAPosted by
Oakland Observer

Your Oakland lifestyle news

(OAKLAND, CA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Oakland, from fashion updates to viral videos. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Oakland area, click here.
Oakland, CAPosted by
Oakland Observer

Saturday sun alert in Oakland — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(OAKLAND, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Oakland. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Oakland, CAPosted by
Oakland Observer

Oakland-curious? These homes are on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Amneet Dhillon - 510-541-0555 - Fall in love with this charming bungalow style home in Oakland’s Toler Heights neighborhood. A tastefully upgraded home that
Oakland, CAPosted by
Oakland Observer

Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Oakland

(OAKLAND, CA) Life in Oakland has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date. Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
Oakland, CAPosted by
Oakland Observer

Oakland events coming soon

1. When your Skin Calls you Home (Oakland); 2. Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!; 3. SELF-LOVE WORKSHOP: BREAK THE PATTERN OF TOXIC RELATIONSHIPS; 4. 7/25 Reverence Yoga; 5. Talk it Out: Releasing Fear [limited seating / unlimited wine];

Comments / 0

Community Policy