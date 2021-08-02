Tampa Bay charter boat with 18 people on board halted by Coast Guard, Tampa PD

By Anthony Payero

(TAMPA, Fla.) The Coast Guard and Tampa Police Department Marine Unit teamed up to seize an illegal charter boat with 18 passengers on board, according to WFLA.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, an officer with the St. Petersburg Sector examined the 43.5-foot passenger boat and discovered that it was not an inspected vessel. Under regulations, uninspected vessels are only permitted to carry six people.

“The Coast Guard will continue to aggressively pursue vessel operators who needlessly place the lives of patrons at risk by not complying with Coast Guard passenger vessel regulations,” said Brian Knapp, senior investigating officer at Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg. “We’d like to remind people who charter a boat, they should choose a certified captain and crew. Certified captains should be able to produce a Coast Guard captain license upon request. Additionally, when chartering a boat with more than six passengers ask to see the Coast Guard’s Certificate of Inspection. If the operator cannot produce a Merchant Mariner Credential or a Certificate of Inspection, don’t get on the boat.”

Illicit charter vessel operators and owners can receive civil penalties of over $50,000, with those who are credentialed mariners potentially losing their licenses.

The passenger boat was transported to the Tampa Convention Center where the passengers were dropped off.