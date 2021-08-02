Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tampa, FL

Tampa Bay charter boat with 18 people on board halted by Coast Guard, Tampa PD

Posted by 
The Sunshine State Bulletin
The Sunshine State Bulletin
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qBcZJ_0bFep0eL00

By Anthony Payero

(TAMPA, Fla.) The Coast Guard and Tampa Police Department Marine Unit teamed up to seize an illegal charter boat with 18 passengers on board, according to WFLA.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, an officer with the St. Petersburg Sector examined the 43.5-foot passenger boat and discovered that it was not an inspected vessel. Under regulations, uninspected vessels are only permitted to carry six people.

“The Coast Guard will continue to aggressively pursue vessel operators who needlessly place the lives of patrons at risk by not complying with Coast Guard passenger vessel regulations,” said Brian Knapp, senior investigating officer at Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg. “We’d like to remind people who charter a boat, they should choose a certified captain and crew. Certified captains should be able to produce a Coast Guard captain license upon request. Additionally, when chartering a boat with more than six passengers ask to see the Coast Guard’s Certificate of Inspection. If the operator cannot produce a Merchant Mariner Credential or a Certificate of Inspection, don’t get on the boat.”

Illicit charter vessel operators and owners can receive civil penalties of over $50,000, with those who are credentialed mariners potentially losing their licenses.

The passenger boat was transported to the Tampa Convention Center where the passengers were dropped off.

Comments / 0

The Sunshine State Bulletin

The Sunshine State Bulletin

7K+
Followers
479
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Sunshine State Digest covers breaking news across the state of Florida including politics, local news, sports and crime.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Cars
City
Tampa, FL
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Tampa, FL
Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Coast Guard#U S Coast Guard#Tampa Bay#Tampa Pd#Wfla#The U S Coast Guard#The St Petersburg Sector#Coast Guard Sector#The Coast Guard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy