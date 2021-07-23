Cancel
Chicago, IL

Chicago to require masks in school this fall, regardless of vaccination status

COVID-19 Updates
 8 days ago

(Jeenah Moon/Getty Images)

By Hanna Park

(CHICAGO) Chicago Public Schools will require everyone to wear masks indoors regardless of their vaccination status when they return to school after summer break, The New York Times reported Friday.

The face-covering mandate was announced in a letter on Thursday by Chicago Public Schools that also included social distancing guidance for the students.

“Continuing to require masks will help make sure those in our school communities who are not yet eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, which encompasses the majority of our students, remain as safe as possible,” CPS said in the letter.

The rule on face-covering would apply to students, staff members and visitors, according to the interim chief executive of Chicago Public Schools, Jose Torres.

"Continuing to require masks will help make sure those in our school communities who are not yet eligible for the Covid-19 vaccine, which encompasses the majority of our students, remain as safe as possible," Torres wrote.

Earlier in July, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidance that called for a full return to classrooms in the fall. Mask recommendations remained optional for fully vaccinated students and staff, leaving it up to state and local governments to decide whether to tighten or relax prevention measures.

Chicago joins New York City, as well as the state of California, in enforcing stricter health guidelines for students and teachers than the federal government has recommended. Virginia Department of Health and Department of Education also stated that masks should be worn indoors in public elementary schools, regardless of vaccination status.

