Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Slaton, TX

Slaton is in for a sunny Friday — jump on it!

Posted by 
Slaton (TX) Weather Channel
Slaton (TX) Weather Channel
 10 days ago

(SLATON, TX) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Slaton:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QcoOx_0b5h9Lia00

  • Friday, July 23

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 69 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, July 24

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 71 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, July 25

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 71 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, July 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 71 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Slaton (TX) Weather Channel

Slaton (TX) Weather Channel

Slaton, TX
76
Followers
522
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Slaton, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunny Afternoon#Jump On It
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Slaton, TXPosted by
Slaton (TX) Weather Channel

4-Day Weather Forecast For Slaton

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Slaton: Monday, August 2: Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Tuesday, August 3: Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Wednesday, August 4: Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Thursday, August 5: Sunny
Slaton, TXPosted by
Slaton (TX) Weather Channel

Take advantage of Saturday sun in Slaton

(SLATON, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Slaton. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy