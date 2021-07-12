Cancel
Suffolk County, NY

Couple arrested in Suffolk County for allegedly abandoning 30 rabbits in Calverton

Long Island Express
Long Island Express
 16 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iiZ3A_0aum3Hqg00
(Robert Alexander/Getty Images)

(RIDGE, N.Y.) A Long Island couple is facing 30 counts of animal abandonment after they allegedly dumped 30 rabbits in a wooded area in Calverton, according to Patch.

The Suffolk County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals announced Monday that Kathi Willi and William Melton, both of Ridge, were arrested Sunday for the misdemeanor crimes.

Roy Gross, the head of Suffolk County SPCA, said a rescue group contacted the agency on July 5 about the rabbits. SPCA detectives investigated the claim, which led them to the couple.

"We would like to thank the Rabbit Rescue Groups for their intensive search both day and night," Gross said. "Several rabbits were found deceased and the live rabbits are presently being cared for by the rescue groups."

Willi and Melton are due to be arraigned on July 30 in First District Court in Central Islip.

If you know of or have witnessed any animal cruelty or neglect in Suffolk County, call the SPCA at (631) 382-7722.

