Samantha Grimes to Give Free Concert In Downtown Osceola on Saturday

Samantha Grimes, along with her band, is scheduled to perform a free concert in Downtown Osceola on Saturday, June 26th. The concert is part of the summer/fall series sponsored by the Osceola Chamber of Commerce.

Grimes is currently a 2021 finalist for the International Singer-Songwriters Association in the categories of US Female Rising Star, Female Emerging Artist of the Year, and Female Songwriter of the Year. Winners will be announced later this year.

Grimes’s work has been receiving an increasing amount of airplay on local and nationwide radio stations, and her music is very popular on a variety of streaming platforms. She is scheduled to perform with bassist Jon Larson and drummer Nick Engelhart.

The concert will be held at the Parklet of Second Avenue and Cascade Street in Osceola, Wisconsin. The Parklet is an open air seating area in front of Cutler Law office. The spot is just a short walk from the bluff that overlooks the beautiful St. Croix River.

It has been a very exciting year for Grimes. On May 14th, she announced that she had signed a multi-release deal that would be distributed through RR/The Orchard/Sony Music. Her new single, Trainwreck, is the first song that will be featured from that deal.

Grimes is very much a local success story, and local artists only reach her level of success with the continuing support of the community. Grimes is poised to be the next artist from Wisconsin to follow the footsteps of Chris Kroeze.

Grimes’s earlier release, Trilogy, is a collection of three songs that’s available on streaming platforms. The lyrics are vulnerable and relatable, and her songs typically focus on the kind of wisdom that can be achieved through life experiences.

Local Wisconsin residents might find it refreshing to hear songs that are powerful enough to reach nationwide appeal, but stem from the life and experiences of a typical resident of our geographic region.

Grimes is gifted with the kind of voice that can compete with the most popular singers of our day. She has a wide range with a pleasant tonal quality that is simultaneously evocative and relaxing.

The free concert is a terrific way for music lovers to become acquainted with this local, rising star. Anyone who listens to local radio for any amount of time is sure to become frustrated with the constant repetition of the same old songs. Whenever a new song or musician breaks into the playlist, there is a sense of excitement just for the opportunity to hear something new.

With any luck, Grimes’s Trainwreck might be remembered as the anthem for the summer of 2021. Grimes is at an exciting point of growing momentum with her music career. Come and support her on Saturday, and be sure to share your enthusiasm for her work on social media. Perhaps the next time you’ll see Grimes it will be at a stadium concert. The way things are going, this might be the last chance to enjoy Grimes’s music in an intimate setting.

At the Parklet--Cascade and 2nd Avenue, Osceola, WI 54020

The concert is scheduled for 3PM.

