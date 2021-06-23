Cancel
Atlanta, GA

Pet adoption fees waived for the metro Atlanta area until Sunday

Gené Hunter
David Silverman/Getty Images

(ATLANTA, Ga.) With an influx of rescued animals, shelters in DeKalb and Fulton county are waiving adoption fees for the week.

The LifeLine Animal Project shelters in both counties are completely full and the nonprofit’s leaders are calling on the public to help find homes for the adoptable cats and dogs.

During the week of June 10, over 400 animals were brought to both shelter locations, according to a news release from LifeLine. With the rapid increase of sheltered animals, the organization sprung into action with a goal to house 250 pets within 5 days.

The emergency adoption event began Wednesday and will run until Sunday, June 27. Those looking to add a new furry friend to their family will have adoption fees waived. In addition, pets will be spayed or neutered, microchipped and vaccinated at no extra cost.

Currently, Fulton County has 226 animals ready for adoption and DeKalb County has 370 available. The Director of the DeKalb County Animal Services (DCAS) says that this event has the potential to save lives and support from the community is vital.

"The community stepped up in a big way during the pandemic and helped us to clear the shelters during uncertain times," Moyers-Horton said in the release. "We are counting on their amazing support to help save even more lives."

All shelters within the LifeLine organization are waiving fees and locations can be found below:

  • DeKalb County Animal Services, 3280 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Chamblee
  • Fulton County Animal Services, 860 Marietta Blvd. Northwest, Atlanta
  • LifeLine Community Animal Center, 3180 Presidential Drive, Atlanta

Adoption hours are Monday-Friday from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. at all locations.

