Footage of Walgreens robbery suspect released by police

(EL CERRITO, Calif.) Two different videos have been released by El Cerrito police showing the suspect of an armed robbery at Walgreens that took place last week, East Bay Times reports.

The robbery took place on June 16 at the Walgreens store in the 11500 block of San Pablo Avenue.

The surveillance footage shows the suspect wearing a blue shirt and white hat get into a gold four-door Mercedes Benz holding what looks like store merchandise.

The other video shows the same suspect entering the store before he dumped the contents of a display case holding $500 worth of goods into a bin. A store employee told the suspect that he needed to pay for the merchandise but the suspect didn’t comply.

Store security stopped the suspect at the door but he attempted to force his way past, according to police reports.

Authorities also said that the suspect allegedly drew a baton, threatening both employees and customers. Store employees and security then stepped out of his way allowing him to exit.

Police are looking into reports that the suspect may have been in possession of a pistol during the robbery.

Police ask anyone with additional information to call Detective Humberto Rivera at 510-215-4422.