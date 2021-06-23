2021 July Fourth celebrations abound in Washington County, Md. and the Tri-State despite Covid restrictions

July Fourth celebrations pivot amongst Covid concerns, looking a little different in the Tri-State for 2021. Photo by Unsplash.com

Due to Covid-19, many of this year’s Independence Day celebrations look a little different. Fortunately, there are still plenty of ways to enjoy the holiday and some fantastic fireworks displays all over the Tri-State. Here’s a list of upcoming July 4th celebrations for the area, including Hagerstown / Washington County, Md., Martinsburg, WVa., and Southern Pa. Please note that locations and activities may be different from past years. Be sure to observe local protocols and have a happy and safe Fourth of July! All events are subject to change or cancellation due to Covid restrictions.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD

MSO’s Salute to Independence

Friday, July 2, 2021

Hagerstown Community College, 11400 Robinwood Dr., Hagerstown, Md.

8:00 pm

Free

Website

Since 1986, the Maryland Symphony Orchestra has presented a free “Salute to Independence” Concert to celebrate the independence of our great nation. Held on the first weekend in July, the “Salute” has been billed as “Maryland’s Most Patriotic Event” and has also been recognized by the American Bus Association as “One of the Top 100 Events in North America.”

The evening concert typically attracts nearly 30,000 people from all over and is capped off by a spectacular fireworks display, one of the largest in the region.

Please note that due to the pandemic, this year’s event will be held at Hagerstown Community College.

“We have always looked forward to working with the MSO to host the annual Salute to Independence. Given the present situation, however, it is important that we put the health and safety of our visitors and staff first,” said Antietam National Battlefield Superintendent Susan Trail.

Williamsport’s Patriotic Concert & Fireworks

Friday, July 2, 2021

Byron Memorial Park, 11 Park Road, Williamsport, Md.

7:00–9:00 pm

Free

Website

Rain date: July 3rd

Celebrate Independence Day with Williamsport’s annual firework celebration featuring a Patriotic Concert by the Williamsport Community Band and a giant fireworks display at dusk in Byron Park.

Hagerstown’s July 4th Fireworks at Fairgrounds Park

Sunday, July 4, 2021

Fairgrounds Park, 351 N. Cleveland Ave., Hagerstown, Md.

Approximately 9:30 p.m.

Free

301-739-8577 x 169.

Website

On Sunday, July 4th, the City of Hagerstown’s Parks & Recreation Division will set the stage for yet another dazzling pyrotechnic spectacle, as the annual fireworks will ignite the night with a barrage of color, light, and sound, from the heart of Fairgrounds Park.

New this year, the event will pair patriotic music with the 30-minute spectacular fireworks show. Event-goers can enjoy the 30-minute show and music from Fairgrounds Park on a blanket or a lawn chair. The fireworks are also visible from many areas throughout the city.

Please note, due to ongoing Covid concerns, no food or drink vendors will be at this year’s event. Event-goers are encouraged to bring their own food and refreshments.

PENNSYLVANIA

Chambersburg Independence Day Festival at the Park

Sunday, July 4, 2021

Memorial Park, 1 Washabaugh Way, Chambersburg, Pa.

4:00–10:00 pm

Free

Facebook page

Hosted this year by the Chambersburg Recreation Department, the annual Independence Day Celebration at Memorial Park is once again filled with food, fun and festivities for all ages.

Starting any 4:00 pm, enjoy food trucks, a Gearhouse beer tent, live music and a fireworks show. The Chambersburg aquatics center will be open starting at 1:00 pm and offer games throughout the day. Pets are not permitted at this event.

Live music schedule:

5:00–6:30 pm—Jerry Rigged

8:00–9:15 pm—Mercersburg Community Band

Fireworks from 9:30–10:00 pm.

Shippensburg’s Fourth of July Celebration

Sunday, July 4, 2021

Veterans Stadium, Shippensburg Memorial Park, 108 Park Pl. W. Shippensburg, Pa.

5:00–10:00 pm

Free

Website

Join the SCPRA for a night of fun and celebration on July 4th. The Veterans Stadium gates at Shippensburg Memorial Park will open at 5:00 pm. This year’s events include fun for the entire family, including the return of the candy scramble for kids age 12 and under!

Starting at 5:00 PM the SCPRA will have snow cones, popcorn, hotdogs, and beer for sale. Castlerigg Wine Shop will be selling glasses and bottles of wine. The Wheelhouse will have their food truck set up to serve dinner. Visit the website for details on other events and vendors.

8:00 pm — Shippensburg Swing Band performs

9:00 pm — Kids Candy Scramble

9:30 pm — Fireworks display

WEST VIRGINIA

City of Martinsburg, WVa. Fireworks

Sunday, July 4, 2021

Townsend Farm, Old Mill Road

9:30 pm

Free

Rain date: Monday, July 5, 2021

Website

Sponsored by the City of Martinsburg, the Fourth of July fireworks will be held on Sunday, July 4, 2021, at approximately 9:30 pm. The fireworks display will take place in the same location as it has in past years, at the Townsend Farm, Old Mill Road.

War Memorial Park will be open on July 4 from dawn to dusk. Visitors will be asked to vacate the park at dusk and it will not be available for the viewing of fireworks.

