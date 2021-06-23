Cancel
Galveston County, TX

Galveston County Health District today reports a total of 22 additional positive COVID-19 cases

Galveston County Health District today reports a total of 22 additional positive COVID-19 cases and 40 additional recoveries. Today’s report includes 21 current cases and one older case that is newly reported to the health district.

Please note, one case was removed from total positive cases after it was identified as a non-Galveston County case.

Sadly, we report one additional death today:

  • A male, age range 41-50, passed away June 2. He had pre-existing medical conditions and was not vaccinated.

To date, 394,639 tests have been administered in Galveston County.

Let’s keep working together to slow the spread of COVID-19.

  • Get a vaccine when it's available to you.
  • Stay home if you are sick.
  • Wear a face covering in public spaces if not fully vaccinated.
  • Stay at least 6 feet from other people if not fully vaccinated.
  • Avoid crowds and poorly ventilated indoor spaces.
  • Wash your hands often with soap and water. Use hand sanitizer if soap and water aren't available.

For testing options in Galveston County, please visit www.gchd.org/testing

For more case information, please see the health district’s COVID-19 dashboard at www.gchd.org/coviddashboard

For COVID-19 vaccine information, please visit www.gchd.org/covidvaccine.

