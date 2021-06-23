Cancel
Memphis, TN

Live music in Memphis this weekend: June 25 - 27

Uncharted Traveling
 9 days ago

Music is always in the air in Memphis! Here's where to find the best live music in the Bluff City this weekend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O8nfJ_0acokqjT00
Lafayette's Music Room at Overton Square

Bar DKDC

Bar DKDC in Cooper Young is back with live music! They kicked it off last weekend with a Second Line down Cooper Street, and this weekend they're starting early and hitting it hard with live music starting Wednesday and lasting all weekend long!

Gumbo Grits & Gravy w/ Marcella Simien, Guy Davis & Anne Harris

June 23 & 24, 7pm - 10pm

This is a two night event with reserved seating only. You can get your tickets online on the Bar DKDC Facebook page. Cost is $25 for seated tickets in advance, tickets will be available at the door.

River City Tanlines featuring Alicja Trout

Friday, June 25th @ 9pm

Blast Habit Launch Party w/ So Gung Ho & The Moody-McStays

Saturday, June 26th @ 10pm

Come celebrate the start of the new record label Blast Habit at Bar DKDC. There will be a cake, stickers, t-shirts, and soon the debut release of So Gung Ho’s vinyl.

Get Loud Concert Series at Handy Park

Thursday June 24, 6:00 pm at W.C. Handy Park, Beale Street

Price: Free

Hosted by Memphis Tourism, in partnership with the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development, Downtown Memphis Commission and Beale Street, "Get Loud!" is a 10-week outdoor concert series being held at the newly renovated W.C. Handy Park performance space on Beale Street. The live music series is hosting 10 Thursday night concerts from June 10th to August 12th. This week's headliner is Rebirth Brass Band w/ Chinese Connection Dub Embassy. As always, the performances are free and open to the public. For more information, you can find all the details here.

The Memphis Winslows w/ Turnstyles at the Cove

Friday, June 25th @ 9pm at the Cove in the Broad Avenue Arts District

Price: $5.00 cover

It's always a party at The Cove! Head on over to Memphis' favorite pirate bar for live music and the best hand crafted cocktails in Memphis.

Thump Daddy at Railgarten

Saturday, June 26th @ 7pm at Railgarten in Midtown

Price: Free

Railgarten is just what it sounds like. Created out of an old rail yard, this combination outdoor/indoor space has so many different areas you could get lost! A classic tiki bar, diner, ping pong tables, sand volleyball, and of course a live music stage!

Acme Memphis at Lafayette’s Music Room

Sunday, June 27th @ 7pm - 10pm at Lafayette's Music Room in Overton Square

Price: Free

If you haven't been to Overton Square recently, you need to check it out! Besides being a little piece of foodie heaven, there's live music to be found every night of the week. Lafayette's Music room has been showcasing the best musical talent in Memphis since the 1970's, and serving up some pretty darn good New Orleans style food too. They have the best patio on the square, and with two levels of seating inside, there's not a bad seat in the house!

Outdoor Music at Delta Blues Winery: Rick Joyner

Sunday June 27, 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm at Delta Blues Winery in Lakeland

Price: Free

Head out to Delta Blues Winery in Lakeland on Sunday as Rick Joyner rocks the vineyard! Pack your chairs or a blanket and kick back and relax while you enjoy some free outdoor music paired with Delta Blues locally grown and produced wine. Weather permitting the music is either outside on the porch or in the pavilion. You can bring your own snacks, but no outside alcohol or beverages are allowed. Wine tastings and beer and wine sales are available all day, so get there early and make an afternoon out of it! For more information, see their events page.

Almost Elton John at Memphis Botanic Garden

Sunday June 27 @7:30 pm at the Memphis Botanic Garden

Tickets: $25 available on Ticketmaster

The Locals Live series at Memphis Botanic Gardens continues with Almost Elton John, Memphis’ #1 Elton John tribute show featuring Jerred Price as Elton John. Jerred was the featured act for Elton John's 60th Birthday "Lunch Around The World" event in New York City.

Local food trucks and libations will be on-site. No outside food or beverages. Tickets are general admission and seating is first-come, first-served. The parking lot opens at 5 pm. Gates open at 6 pm with the show beginning at 7:30 pm. Pods are marked on the lawn and seat up to 6 guests from your group. If you have more than 6, you will need to split up into multiple pods. If you have been vaccinated, wearing a mask is optional but encouraged while indoors. If you have not been vaccinated, we ask that you continue to wear a mask while indoors. This is a rain or shine event!

Keep up to date with everything in Memphis by following me. I write about travel, community events, live music and festivals, and all the best food and drink!

