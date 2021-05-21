newsbreak-logo
Memphis, TN

Are Memphis music festivals in or out in 2021?

Uncharted Traveling
Uncharted Traveling
 5 days ago

Get your dancing shoes out Memphis, because some of your favorite music festivals are finding ways to reopen! Beale Street Music Fest wasn't able to make an appearance again this year, but we can still get our music fest fix in with these events!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uJova_0a63EhxV00
Jenny Feleciano/Uncharted Traveling

Levitt Shell: "Shell Yeah"

Although the Levitt Shells summer outdoor concert series is not back yet, they are putting on a series of fundraising concerts dubbed "Shell Yeah: Tasty Compositions". These concerts will support the continued work of the Levitt Shell to provide free music to the Memphis community with accessible seating for all. Hopefully the Shell's free summer concert series will be back in full force next year, but until then we can still enjoy live music at our favorite shell shaped stage in the park!

Our mission is building a stronger Memphis community through music, finding common ground in a diverse audience. 

Shell Yeah concert tickets allow up to six people to sit in a socially distant "pod" while enjoying live music under the stars. According the their website, attendees may purchase the pods with picnic baskets curated by Chef Kelly English for $400, or without food for $270. See their website for more detailed information about event logistics and Covid-19 restrictions.

Live at the Garden: Locals Live

The ever popular Live at the Garden summer concert series is back for a modified season this year with a series of concerts dubbed "Locals Live". The series features all local artists, along with local vendors for food and drink. If you missed the first two shows in April and May, not to worry! The Locals Live series continues on June 26th with Almost Elton John, featuring Jerred Price as Elton John. I can personally attest to the fact that Price puts on a fabulous show worthy of all the glitz and glamour an Elton John show should have!

Celebrate all things local in a safe, outdoor environment.

According to the official Locals Live website, food trucks will be on-site, but no outside food or beverages are allowed this year. Masks are required while in indoor areas and recommended in outdoor areas. All tickets are general admission and cost $25 per person, purchased through Ticketmaster only. The parking lot opens at 5 pm, gates open at 6 pm, and the show begins at 7:30 pm.

Live at the Garden concerts are the perfect mix of live music with a community feel, so grab your friends and pack your lawn chairs, and head down to the Memphis Botanic Garden!

Mempho Music Festival

That's right folks, the Mempho Music Fest is back, and it's coming into town HOT! It has an all-new location and a stellar lineup, with headliners like Widespread Panic, The Avett Brothers, and Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, just to name a few.

A variety of food vendors will be on site, along with hydration stations. No pets, camping, or outside food and drinks are allowed, but there will be guaranteed good times! Check the FAQ's on their website for festival logistics and a full list of do's and don'ts.

While the live music industry still faces some unknowns in the coming months, the safety of our patrons will always be our number one priority. We will be working closely with local and state health officials to ensure that our festival will be a safe and incredible experience for all our patrons and staff.

This year's Mempho Fest will be held at the Memphis Botanic Garden and is scheduled for October 1st through the 3rd. Early Bird tickets and VIP passes are sold out, but you can still get 3 day general admission tickets for $185 and single day VIP passes for $275. Single day general admission tickets will be available soon. Don't miss this party, buy your tickets directly on their website today!

Cooper-Young Festival

Technically this is a neighborhood street festival, but anyone who's been to Cooper-Young Fest knows it's jam packed with local bands, so it definitely deserves an honorable mention in the music fest category. The Cooper-Young Festival is one of my favorite Memphis street festivals, and they're planning a comeback!

In its 33rd year, this event has grown tremendously and is one of Memphis' most highly attended Festivals. This year, over 130,000 guests will enjoy an appealing mix of art, music and crafts presented by over 435 artisans from around the country. The Cooper Young Festival is a true celebration of the arts, people, culture and Memphis heritage. Come join us for the party and get to know why Cooper Young is Midtown!

The 2021 Cooper-Young Festival is scheduled for Saturday, September 18th from 9am to 7pm and will be held as usual in the historic neighborhood along Cooper Street and Young Avenue. We are anxiously awaiting the music lineup for their three stages, as this street fest is always a party! Check their official website for more information.

Who's ready for some live music? Follow me to get the scoop on your favorite Memphis music festivals!

Local city guide for Memphis Tennessee, reporting on current events, entertainment, and all the best places to eat and drink.

 https://www.unchartedtraveling.com
