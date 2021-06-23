Cancel
Santa Clara County, CA

How Dangerous is San Jose in 2021?

Just Go
Just Go
 7 days ago

David von Diemar/Unsplash

San Jose, formally San José, Spanish for 'Saint Joseph,' is the cultural, financial, and political heart of Silicon Valley, as well as the most populous and biggest city in Northern California. It is the third-most populated city in California (after Los Angeles and San Diego) and the tenth-most populous city in the United States, with an anticipated 2019 population of 1,021,795. San Jose is 179.97 square miles in size and is located in the Santa Clara Valley on the southern side of San Francisco Bay. San Jose is the county capital of Santa Clara County, California's wealthiest county and one of the wealthiest counties in the country.

Even though San Jose is an amazing city with many beautiful places, there is also a quite active crime scene. Following are some facts, figures, and numbers from a research done by areavibes:

Key Findings:

  • The crime rate of San Jose is 15% higher than the national average.
  • San Jose has a violent crime rate that is 16% higher than the national average.
  • You have a 1 in 35 risk of becoming a victim of crime in San Jose.
  • San Jose has a lower crime rate than 22% of American cities.
  • San Jose has had a 1% drop in crime year over year.

Daily Crime In San Jose (Per 100,000 People):

The total number of daily offenses in San Jose is 1.03 times more than the state average and 1.15 times higher than the national average. San Jose's violent daily crime figures are 1.01 times lower than the state average but 1.16 times higher than the national average. San Jose has a daily property crime rate that is 1.04 times higher than the state average and 1.15 times higher than the national average.

How Safe is San Jose?:

Is San Jose safe when compared to the safety of every other city in California, as well as the whole United States? San Jose is safer than 27% of all cities in California, as well as 22% of all cities in the United States. As a consequence, when compared to the rest of the US cities, San Jose, CA ranks below average.

Chance Of Being A Victim Of Crime In San Jose:

Are you curious about your chances of being a crime victim in San Jose? A violent crime, such as rape, robbery, assault, or even murder, has a 1 in 229 probability of occurring in San Jose. Your odds of becoming a victim of property crime are 1 in 42. Theft, car theft, and burglary are examples of these crimes. In San Jose, CA, your chances of becoming a victim of crime are 1 in 35.

To sum all of this up. San Jose is an amazing city but there is more crime happening than one might expect. Nevertheless, it's also fair to say that you can stay safe if you act carefully. What are your thoughts about San Jose? Let me know in the comments.

Source: https://www.areavibes.com/san+jose-ca/crime/

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Just Go

Just Go

Local City Guides mainly for the state of California

