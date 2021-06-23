Houston Health Department presents the latest COVID-19 information

National Cancer Institute/Unsplash

HOUSTON, TX — Houston Health Department is providing the public with experts who will provide information regarding COVID-19. Local public health speakers can be invited by communities to keep them informed on COVID-19's latest facts.

Everyone can get their shots for free. The city will even pick people up for free to get to the venue. People aged 12 and older are eligible to be vaccinated. Furthermore, the health department will not ask for ID, proof of residency, citizenship, or insurance from anyone. Vaccination at home is also available for older people, people with disabilities, and veterans.

As of June 14, Houston is providing free COVID-19 vaccinations at 27 sites, with more coming up. The health department uses FDA-approved vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson. In clinical studies, these vaccines have shown 95%, 94%, and 66,3% effectiveness consecutively.

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will need a second shot to work effectively. People who receive Pfizer will nee the second dose three weeks later, and Moderna four to six weeks later. Those who happen to miss their second shot from Moderna need to contact the Houston Health Department.

Anyone who has had COVID 19 before still needs to be vaccinated. Many experts have stated that they do not yet know how long these people will be protected before getting sick by COVID-19 again.

All vaccinated people can do their activities as before the pandemic began. Getting the shot as early as possible is recommended to get back into living normally. Vaccination will not only protect themselves but also their communities.

