Los Angeles, CA

Enjoy an outdoor weekend escape only 1.5 hours from Los Angeles, California

Travel Bugs World
Travel Bugs World
 4 days ago

Escape from the heat and humidity of the city and get out into the clean air and gentle breeze. Just take a road trip only 1.5-hours out-of-town and you will find the beautiful mountain resort paradise, Lake Arrowhead in the San Bernardino National Forest, California.

Lake Arrowhead, CaliforniaBrian Wangenheim on Unsplash

At Lake Arrowhead, you can spend the weekend engaged in the many available outdoor recreational activities such as water skiing, boating, fishing, or just relaxing lakeside.

Shopping outlets and restaurants surround Lake Arrowhead's crystal-clear lake, so you can also dine out and shop if you want to combine the best of both worlds.

Additionally, there are many hiking and bicycling trails near the lake.

Where to stay in Lake Arrowhead, California

For the perfect weekend escape out in nature, the best place to stay would be in a camp spot surrounded by nature.

Arrowhead has two developed campgrounds with dozens of campsites. So bring your trailer, motor home, or tent and enjoy the weekend away without the cost of a hotel or resort.

Dogwood Campground, California

At Dogwood Campground, you will find a forest campsite surrounded by dogwood trees.

The family-friendly campground is located in the heart of the San Bernardino National Forest just 5 minutes from Lake Arrowhead.

"We had a fabulous time… The site 11 was clean, quiet, even being close to the bathrooms. Everyone was respectful and friendly. We went on hikes with our two dogs. Will be going back very soon." - Tina C., June 2021.
Lake Arrowhead, California.Francisco Gonzalez on Unsplash

Northshore Campground, California

This quiet campground is nestled among Southern California's pine-covered mountains, providing plentiful opportunities for outdoor recreation.

A highlight of many travelers is the hike on the North Shore Recreation Trail to the nearby Deep Creek Hot Springs.

"We had site 21, and it was perfect. We had three tents on site and had more than enough space. This campground was clean, quiet, and the host was super friendly and knowledgeable! We went to Lake Gregory and had a great time. Definitely want to come back here." - Alexa E., June 2021.

Dogwood Campground and North Shore are open for reservations for the summer, but hurry as weekends are booking up fast. All sites must be reserved in advance.

Lake Arrowhead Resort and Spa, California

If you love to get out to nature, but camping is not your style, there is the Lake Arrowhead Resort and Spa.

This charming Californian resort has a restaurant, fitness center, a bar, and a shared lounge. Plus, Lake Arrowhead Resort & Spa offers guests a hot tub and a sauna.

They currently have offers with discounts or a 3rd night for free, so book direct with the resort.

Lake Arrowhead Resort and Spa, 27984 CA-189, Lake Arrowhead, California.

Lake Arrowhead Queen Paddleboat Tour.

The 1-hour tour around the perimeter of Lake Arrowhead offers views of the beautiful lake surrounded by beautiful homes. (many reportedly owned by celebrities.) Book in advance at lakearrowheadqueen.com.

Lake Arrowhead, California.Chris Maestas on Unsplash.

