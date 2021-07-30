Why you should go to this California resort for a luxury staycation

Picture this! You wake in your king-size bed with views of the Wood Canyons. After your morning stroll through the woodlands, you enjoy a breakfast burrito at the beachfront cafe. You spend the morning by the outdoor heated pool before heading to the spa for a spa treatment. After lunch, you head for a day out at the nearby beach, where you can participate in surfing, kayaking, snorkeling, and whale or dolphin watching.

Drew Dau on Unsplash

Travel & Leisure have named The Ranch at Laguna Beach the No. 10 best resort in California in their World's Best Top 15 Resort Hotels in California awards 2020.

Booking.com users are just as impressed as Travel & Leisure voters, giving it an overall rating of 9.1 out of 10.

This is reason enough to go to The Ranch at Laguna Beach. However, the biggest highlight is the resort's location on an 87-acre property that offers stunning 360-degree nature views and scenic Laguna hikes.

This California resort is a perfect place for a luxury staycation. The Ranch at Laguna Beach features a lively pool bar with an outdoor pool, a hot tub, and a spa and wellness center. There is a 24-hour fitness center, a sand volleyball court, and a 9-hole par 32 Ben Brown's Golf Course for those who like to be active during their holiday.

The accommodation includes furnished balconies or patios and in-room dining. Depending on which room you get, some of the rooms offer epic canyon views from the luxurious rooms.

"I loved everything about this stay. The rooms and grounds are beautiful. The dining is so beyond our expectations. It was an easy walk to hiking and the beach. I love the eco approach they take as well. Can't wait to return." - Jiffy, Booking.com.

Kelsey Knight on Unsplash

Food & drinks at The Ranch at Laguna Beach

The star of The Ranch at Laguna Beach is the Harvest Restaurant which specializes in California harvested cuisine. They even have their own organic garden.

The restaurant serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner. They have a delicious seafood menu along with delicious California produce. Plus, there is a tempting cocktail menu.

The outdoor patio seating features specular Aliso Canyon and golf course views.

"The place in Orange County! My husband said, 'how did you find *the* place in Orange County?' And I couldn't agree more! We were seated outside on their patio and enjoyed the heat lamps and live music of Adam Lasher. He was incredible, and we ordered dessert partly because of him. Our server was great ... We started with their complimentary bread, and my husband ordered an amazing cocktail ... their dessert and cocktails turned out to be the highlights of our dining experience. We would come back here for sure! This restaurant is amazing for both brunch and dinner!" - MBN134050, Redlands, California on TripAdvisor.

Additionally, guests can also have poolside drinks and food at the Pond Pool Bar or light meals from Lost Pier Cafe or Porch cafe.

Laguna Summer Escape special offer

The Laguna Escape, in this incredible California resort, is for stays of three or more nights. As part of the offer, you will receive a $100 resort credit (per stay) towards dining at the resort. This includes Harvest Restaurant, Lost Pier Cafe, Ben's Pantry, tee times at Ben Brown's or Room Service.

The offer is valid for stays from Sunday through to Thursdays until September 2, 2021. Book direct through the resort's website.

The Ranch at Laguna Beach. 31106 S. Coast Highway, Laguna Beach, California.

More information: theranchlb.com.

