Nadine Bubeck

Destination: Sunriver Resort

Nadine Bubeck
Nadine Bubeck
 14 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mCQbQ_0acbz9uD00
Nadine Bubeck

Sunriver Resort is a unique Oregon getaway set in the foothills of the Cascade Mountains. The 3,000+ acre property offers everything you need to enjoy a quality family getaway- an escape that will leave you relaxed, rejuvenated, and in love with nature’s beauty.

Accommodations

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32lh9R_0acbz9uD00
Nadine Bubeck

We stayed in a Lodge Villa Suite with an upstairs loft bedroom, two bathrooms, a full kitchen, living area, fireplace, and patio. Our patio was picturesque, set among a grassy field and one of the property’s four golf courses- all encumbered by lush mountains. For our family of five, the two-story suite was perfect, providing us with a spacious, at-home feel.

Activities

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UUM8t_0acbz9uD00
Nadine Bubeck

Remember the flick “The River Wild?” Well, imagine kinda-sorta feeling like Meryl without the drama of Kevin Bacon and the rapids on the river. That stunning, out of a movie facade is exactly what we experienced floating down the Deschutes River. We took a 3-mile self-guided float with our boys… and let me tell you- it was nothing short of surreal. The views were incredible, and the water was gentle and easy to navigate. We passed stables and saw wildlife- all while surrounded by Sunriver’s rich green landscape. To book, contact the Sunriver marina on property.

In May 2021, Sunriver opened its Aquatic Center, a mecca for my three boys. The place is flawless and fun-filled; two waterslides, a lazy river, plenty of pools, cabanas, and more. Steps from the main lodge, the indoor-outdoor facility also offers a patio and lawn for grassy game playing.

Bend, Oregon is a quick drive from Sunriver, and I highly recommend visiting Tumalo Falls. Yes, it’s beautiful scenery, but what makes this destination extra special: you can hike underneath the falls. Yep, you read right… it’s a wet, wild and a tad risky, but there’s a great trail that leads you behind the rampant water- and it’s quite exhilarating.

Sunriver is also lined with paths, ideal for walking or biking- and if you snag some free time, book your hubby a round of golf while you indulge in some spa pampering.

Where to Eat

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jvdhC_0acbz9uD00
Nadine Bubeck

In the heart of Sunriver, there’s a little village where you’ll find a marketplace, restaurants, and the most amazing ice cream shop: Goody’s. Do dinner and beer-tasting at the Sunriver Brewery, or dine at the resort lodge; Carson’s became our go-to for breakfast, lunch and dinner, flaunting views of Mount Bachelor. For our final hurrah, we dined at Hola, the Mexican eatery situated at the marina, overlooking the river. I had a margarita I’ll remember forever, as I overlooked the scenery that is now embedded in my heart.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

