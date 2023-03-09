NASCAR schedule: Races today, this weekend, and how to watch
By Austin Konenski,
3 hours ago
You’ve come to the right place if you’re seeking when and where to watch NASCAR today. You will find today’s races, upcoming races, TV information, and more of the NASCAR schedule!
NASCAR schedule – Phoenix this weekend
The fifth weekend of the 2023 NASCAR season is underway as the Cup and Xfinity Series travel to Phoenix Raceway. The Xfinity Series race will be live Saturday, March 11 on FS1 at 4:30 PM ET. Get FS1 on Sling TV today.
The NASCAR Cup Series will be racing at Phoenix Raceway, located in Avondale, AZ starting on March 10. The venue is a 1.0-mile track with a capacity of 42,000 fans and is the fifth event on the 38-race NASCAR schedule.
You can catch the next NASCAR race on FS1 when the Xfinity Series travels to Phoenix Raceway for the United Rentals 200 on March 11. The race is scheduled to begin at 4:30 PM ET as the fourth official points event for the Xfinity Series on the NASCAR schedule.
There are 38 overall races on the 2023 NASCAR schedule. Only 36 races are points-paying as the other two races, the Busch Light Clash and All-Star Race, are exhibition races held by the sport. The NASCAR schedule for next year is typically released during the summer months.
The NASCAR season will commence on February 5, 2023, when the Cup Series heads off to the Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum located at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA. The first official points-paying race will be two weeks later with the Daytona 500.
The Daytona 500 will occur on February 19, 2023, in Daytona, FL. The venue is a 2.50-mile track with a capacity of 101,500 fans. The track’s first event took place in 1959 and is commonly called by its nickname “The World Center of Racing.”
Comments / 0