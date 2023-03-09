NASCAR schedule: Races today, this weekend, and how to watch

You’ve come to the right place if you’re seeking when and where to watch NASCAR today. You will find today’s races, upcoming races, TV information, and more of the NASCAR schedule!

NASCAR schedule – Phoenix this weekend

The fifth weekend of the 2023 NASCAR season is underway as the Cup and Xfinity Series travel to Phoenix Raceway. The Xfinity Series race will be live Saturday, March 11 on FS1 at 4:30 PM ET. Get FS1 on Sling TV today.

Next NASCAR race

Saturday, March 11

Series Time (ET) TV United Rentals 200 (Xfinity) 4:30 PM FS1 Phoenix Raceway – Avondale, AZ

NASCAR schedule: Practice and qualifying times (ET)

March 10:

6:35-7:25 PM: Cup practice (FS2)

March 11:

12:35-12:55 PM: Xfinity practice (FS1)

1:05 PM: Xfinity qualifying – single car, single lap, single round (FS1)

2:05 PM: Cup qualifying – single car, two groups, single lap, two rounds (FS1)

NASCAR schedule – Upcoming races

Here are the upcoming races for the following weekend of the NASCAR schedule.

Sunday, March 12

Series Time (ET) TV United Rentals Work United 500 (Cup) 3:30 PM FOX Phoenix Raceway – Avondale, AZ

NASCAR weekly fantasy picks

William Byron won the NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway!

Saturday, March 18

Series Time (ET) TV Fr8 208 (Truck) 2:00 PM FS1 Atlanta Motor Speedway – Hampton, GA

Saturday, March 18

Series Time (ET) TV RAPTOR 250 (Xfinity) 5:00 PM FS1 Atlanta Motor Speedway – Hampton, GA

Sunday, March 19

Series Time (ET) TV Ambetter Health 400 (Cup) 3:00 PM FOX Atlanta Motor Speedway – Hampton, GA

Major NASCAR races

Sunday, April 9

Series Time (ET) TV Food City Dirt Race (Cup) 7:00 PM FOX Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt – Bristol, TN

Sunday, May 21

Series Time (ET) TV NASCAR All-Star Race (Cup) 8:00 PM FS1 North Wilkesboro Speedway – North Wilkesboro, NC

Sunday, May 28

Series Time (ET) TV Coca-Cola 600 (Cup) 6:00 PM FOX Charlotte Motor Speedway – Concord, NC

Sunday, July 2

Series Time (ET) TV NASCAR Cup Series Race at Chicago (Cup) 5:30 PM NBC Chicago Street Course – Chicago, IL

Sunday, September 3

Series Time (ET) TV Cook Out Southern 500 (Cup) 6:00 PM USA Darlington Raceway – Darlington, SC

Saturday, September 16

Series Time (ET) TV Bass Pro Shops Night Race (Cup) 7:30 PM USA Bristol Motor Speedway – Bristol, TN

Sunday, November 5

Series Time (ET) TV NASCAR Cup Series Championship (Cup) 3:00 PM NBC Phoenix Raceway – Avondale, AZ

Where is NASCAR racing this weekend?

Mar 13, 2022; Avondale, Arizona, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Briscoe (14) crosses the finish line to win the Ruoff Mortgage 500 at Phoenix Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The NASCAR Cup Series will be racing at Phoenix Raceway, located in Avondale, AZ starting on March 10. The venue is a 1.0-mile track with a capacity of 42,000 fans and is the fifth event on the 38-race NASCAR schedule.

Is there a NASCAR race today?

No, there is not a NASCAR race today. The next NASCAR race will come on March 11 when the Xfinity Series travels to Phoenix Raceway for the United Rentals 200.

What channel is the NASCAR race on this weekend?

Jul 31, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Dale Earnhardt Jr. before the Verizon 200 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

You can catch the next NASCAR race on FS1 when the Xfinity Series travels to Phoenix Raceway for the United Rentals 200 on March 11. The race is scheduled to begin at 4:30 PM ET as the fourth official points event for the Xfinity Series on the NASCAR schedule.

What’s the NASCAR schedule for 2023?

There are 38 overall races on the 2023 NASCAR schedule. Only 36 races are points-paying as the other two races, the Busch Light Clash and All-Star Race, are exhibition races held by the sport. The NASCAR schedule for next year is typically released during the summer months.

When does the 2023 NASCAR season start?

Feb 6, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Overall view as NASCAR Cup Series drivers race around the track during the Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The NASCAR season will commence on February 5, 2023, when the Cup Series heads off to the Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum located at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA. The first official points-paying race will be two weeks later with the Daytona 500.

When is the 2023 Daytona 500?

Feb 19, 2023; Daytona Beach, Florida, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr celebrates after winning the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Daytona 500 will occur on February 19, 2023, in Daytona, FL. The venue is a 2.50-mile track with a capacity of 101,500 fans. The track’s first event took place in 1959 and is commonly called by its nickname “The World Center of Racing.”

