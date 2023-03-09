Open in App
Indiana State
See more from this location?
Sportsnaut

NASCAR schedule: Races today, this weekend, and how to watch

By Austin Konenski,

3 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XEwmw_0abxNHbN00

You’ve come to the right place if you’re seeking when and where to watch NASCAR today. You will find today’s races, upcoming races, TV information, and more of the NASCAR schedule!

NASCAR schedule – Phoenix this weekend

The fifth weekend of the 2023 NASCAR season is underway as the Cup and Xfinity Series travel to Phoenix Raceway. The Xfinity Series race will be live Saturday, March 11 on FS1 at 4:30 PM ET. Get FS1 on Sling TV today.

Written by experts, for sports fans who want a FREE daily newsletter worth reading. Get Sportsnaut First today!

Next NASCAR race

Saturday, March 11

Series Time (ET) TV
United Rentals 200 (Xfinity) 4:30 PM FS1
Phoenix Raceway – Avondale, AZ

NASCAR schedule: Practice and qualifying times (ET)

March 10:

  • 6:35-7:25 PM: Cup practice (FS2)

March 11:

  • 12:35-12:55 PM: Xfinity practice (FS1)
  • 1:05 PM: Xfinity qualifying – single car, single lap, single round (FS1)
  • 2:05 PM: Cup qualifying – single car, two groups, single lap, two rounds (FS1)

Also Read: Get FS1 on Sling TV today!

NASCAR schedule – Upcoming races

Here are the upcoming races for the following weekend of the NASCAR schedule.

Sunday, March 12

Series Time (ET) TV
United Rentals Work United 500 (Cup) 3:30 PM FOX
Phoenix Raceway – Avondale, AZ

NASCAR weekly fantasy picks

  • To be updated on Sunday morning…William Byron won the NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway!

Saturday, March 18

Series Time (ET) TV
Fr8 208 (Truck) 2:00 PM FS1
Atlanta Motor Speedway – Hampton, GA

Saturday, March 18

Series Time (ET) TV
RAPTOR 250 (Xfinity) 5:00 PM FS1
Atlanta Motor Speedway – Hampton, GA

Sunday, March 19

Series Time (ET) TV
Ambetter Health 400 (Cup) 3:00 PM FOX
Atlanta Motor Speedway – Hampton, GA
Also Read:
NASCAR odds: Betting lines for each race and championship futures

Major NASCAR races

Sunday, April 9

Series Time (ET) TV
Food City Dirt Race (Cup) 7:00 PM FOX
Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt – Bristol, TN

Sunday, May 21

Series Time (ET) TV
NASCAR All-Star Race (Cup) 8:00 PM FS1
North Wilkesboro Speedway – North Wilkesboro, NC

Sunday, May 28

Series Time (ET) TV
Coca-Cola 600 (Cup) 6:00 PM FOX
Charlotte Motor Speedway – Concord, NC

Also Read: Get FOX on Sling TV today!

Sunday, July 2

Series Time (ET) TV
NASCAR Cup Series Race at Chicago (Cup) 5:30 PM NBC
Chicago Street Course – Chicago, IL

Sunday, September 3

Series Time (ET) TV
Cook Out Southern 500 (Cup) 6:00 PM USA
Darlington Raceway – Darlington, SC

Saturday, September 16

Series Time (ET) TV
Bass Pro Shops Night Race (Cup) 7:30 PM USA
Bristol Motor Speedway – Bristol, TN

Sunday, November 5

Series Time (ET) TV
NASCAR Cup Series Championship (Cup) 3:00 PM NBC
Phoenix Raceway – Avondale, AZ
Also Read:
NASCAR standings: Cup, Xfinity, and Truck points during the 2023 season

Where is NASCAR racing this weekend?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32ZliZ_0abxNHbN00
Mar 13, 2022; Avondale, Arizona, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Briscoe (14) crosses the finish line to win the Ruoff Mortgage 500 at Phoenix Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The NASCAR Cup Series will be racing at Phoenix Raceway, located in Avondale, AZ starting on March 10. The venue is a 1.0-mile track with a capacity of 42,000 fans and is the fifth event on the 38-race NASCAR schedule.

Related: NASCAR power rankings during the 2023 season

Is there a NASCAR race today?

No, there is not a NASCAR race today. The next NASCAR race will come on March 11 when the Xfinity Series travels to Phoenix Raceway for the United Rentals 200.

Also Read: Get all the NASCAR action on Sling TV today!

What channel is the NASCAR race on this weekend?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ty95n_0abxNHbN00
Jul 31, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Dale Earnhardt Jr. before the Verizon 200 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

You can catch the next NASCAR race on FS1 when the Xfinity Series travels to Phoenix Raceway for the United Rentals 200 on March 11. The race is scheduled to begin at 4:30 PM ET as the fourth official points event for the Xfinity Series on the NASCAR schedule.

Related: NASCAR could add ESPN in the next TV deal for the 2025 season

What’s the NASCAR schedule for 2023?

There are 38 overall races on the 2023 NASCAR schedule. Only 36 races are points-paying as the other two races, the Busch Light Clash and All-Star Race, are exhibition races held by the sport. The NASCAR schedule for next year is typically released during the summer months.

Related: NASCAR Cup, Xfinity, and Truck drivers during the 2023 season

When does the 2023 NASCAR season start?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oSyd1_0abxNHbN00
Feb 6, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Overall view as NASCAR Cup Series drivers race around the track during the Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The NASCAR season will commence on February 5, 2023, when the Cup Series heads off to the Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum located at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA. The first official points-paying race will be two weeks later with the Daytona 500.

Related: NASCAR ratings on the big rise compared to recent years in 2022

When is the 2023 Daytona 500?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hKdjo_0abxNHbN00
Feb 19, 2023; Daytona Beach, Florida, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr celebrates after winning the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Daytona 500 will occur on February 19, 2023, in Daytona, FL. The venue is a 2.50-mile track with a capacity of 101,500 fans. The track’s first event took place in 1959 and is commonly called by its nickname “The World Center of Racing.”

Also Read:
Daytona 500 winners, results, and facts

More must-reads:

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Kyle Larson Proves Just How Much Bubba Wallace Affected Last Year’s NASCAR Championship
Las Vegas, NV21 hours ago
Look: Danica Patrick Reacts To Return To NASCAR Booth
Phoenix, IL1 day ago
NASCAR owner talks about the big possibility of increasing from 670 horsepower
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Nine-year-old Goes Viral After Opening Car Door to Discover His Brother Who Lives in a Different State
Waldorf, MD1 day ago
Wife of American man kidnapped in Mexico says she didn't know he was crossing the border. He just said he needed to help out a couple of friends.
Brownsville, TX1 day ago
Hendrick Motorsports’ driver for the No. 9 car at Phoenix Raceway revealed
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
San Francisco 49ers considering former NFL MVP at QB in 2023
San Francisco, CA2 days ago
How to Watch Every New York Yankees Game Live in 2023
New York City, NY1 day ago
Danny Green’s latest comments will have fans questioning Ja Morant’s character even more - “He likes to party sometimes”
Memphis, TN18 hours ago
Hendrick Motorsports Announces Chase Elliott Expected To Miss Six Races While Recovering From His Broken Leg
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Sad Information On The Disappearance of DJ Jeffrey Vandergrift aka JV of Wild 94.9
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
Reports: Titans shopped Derrick Henry, to release Bud DuPree
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Lamar Jackson’s shrinking free agent market has hints of collusion and Colin Kaepernick
Baltimore, MD23 hours ago
Jordan Love leaves former Super Bowl head coach dumbfounded over ability
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
Lamar Jackson not ‘engaging’ Ravens as contract talks near another deadline
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
New York Knicks head coach reportedly expected to be fired in December
New York City, NY21 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy