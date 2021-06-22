Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portsmouth, OH

Portsmouth Police Reports: Shootout on Thomas Avenue

Posted by 
SCDNReports
SCDNReports
 17 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xd2vL_0abPO4BM00
Portsmouth Police Reports: Shootout on Thomas Avenue

PPD responded to a report of an afternoon shootout on Thomas Avenue and a dad called the cops on a mouthy teen. We break down the Portsmouth Police Chief’s Daily Briefing.

Dad Calls Cop on Mouthy Teen

An angry dad called 911 at 1:22 am because his teen son wouldn’t listen to him.

Officers who responded to the scene said some kids were being mouthy, cussing at adults, and not giving their guardians their phones when told to.

The kids turned their phones over to their custodial grandmother and officers advised her on the procedure to file unruly charges.

Coyote Complaint

At 3 am, officers responded to a resident worried about coyotes on Carroll Avenue. She said she could hear them barking and howling and was afraid to leave her home.

The officer didn’t see any sign of coyotes, but did spot a fox. The fox ran away from the officer.

Under The Influence

  • PPD responded to SOMC at 4:21 am at the request of NBPD. New Boston officers sent a person to the hospital after a traffic accident and hospital staff discovered drugs on the patient. A PPD officer impounded the suspected drugs.
  • At 9:31 am, police responded to 14th Street for a report of two people slumped over inside a vehicle for 2 hours. Police took a man into custody and impounded the vehicle.

Suspicious Activity

  • At 4:43 am, a witness reported a man on a bike with a flashlight looking into vehicles on Mabert Road. Officers advised the man to leave the area and not come back.
  • A Harding Avenue caller reported a man in Allard Park with his hands up in the air yelling and punching the air at 12:21 pm. Police said he appeared to be mentally ill but not a threat to himself or others. They sent him on his way.
  • Just before 2 pm, a Robinson Avenue caller reported a man passed out leaning against a building in the 1900 block.

Shootout on Thomas Avenue

At 3 pm, officers received a report of a shootout in the 1900 block of Thomas Avenue. A witness said a man ran into an apartment after firing shots at a man who shot back at him.

Witnesses said the other man took off down the hill towards the 17th and Mabert Road area. The witness said the shooting appeared to stem from an argument over drugs.

Stuck in the Mud

Just before 3 pm, a caller reported a truck stuck in the mud at Doyle Landing. The caller was worried someone besides the owner was messing with it.

At 3:10 pm, officers discovered several vehicles were parked there despite ‘no parking’ signs clearly posted. It would be impossible to get the truck out of the mud without a loader and it was too wet to take a loader down there.

Unwanted Guest

An unhappy Mom contacted officers just before 9 am to report her daughter and a friend had camped out in her backyard and refused to leave. Police told them to leave and they complied.

Troubled Teen

An unhappy teenager cut herself on the leg with a knife after her phone was taken away. An adult managed to get the knife away from her. An ambulance transported the girl to the hospital.

Custody Emergency

A woman who’d just been awarded emergency custody of a child requested police assistance in picking up the child. She worried that the child’s father had several weapons and might not be cooperative.

Officers accompanied the woman and assisted her in retrieving the child without incident.

Hey, That’s My Stuff

  • At 4:50 pm, a caller reported a mini bike stolen from the front yard of a Cherry Street home. Police took information for a report.
  • A Kendall Avenue caller contacted police at 5:15 pm to report a stolen tablet.
  • Just after 10 pm, a Harding Avenue caller reported a thief made off with an angel from his yard.

Stray Bullet On Kentland

At 5:27 pm, a Kentland Avenue caller said someone in a vehicle shot a gun at a house. Police impounded a .40 caliber shell casing.

Panhandling Problem

Employees of Big Lots reported a man in the store who refused to leave and threatened employees at 5:21 pm. He left before the police arrived.

An hour later he was back in the parking lot of Big Lots harassing customers. An officer had him sign a no-trespass warning from the store.

Dog Attacks and Kills Goat

Just before 9 pm, a Harding Avenue caller witnessed a vicious animal attack. They said a dog attacked and killed a goat.

How do you feel? What do you think?

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
SCDNReports

SCDNReports

Portsmouth, OH
47K+
Followers
2K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to SCDN. We’re an independent news organization. Our coverage includes breaking news and events as they unfold. Our National Desk works with agencies all over the country to bring timely updates on stories that really matter. Report without Bias. tell the Truth without Compromise. That's how we've done it for years. That's how we will continue to operate.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portsmouth, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Portsmouth, OH
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#The Influence Ppd#Somc#Nbpd#New Boston#Big Lots
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
SCDNReports

2 North Carolina Fugitives Captured

An offender participating in Extending the Limits of Confinement (ELC) who absconded from his approved residence in Buncombe County last month has been apprehended. Ricky Hardy (#0166807) was serving active sentences for Felony Breaking and Entering and Felony Larceny after Breaking and Entering. He had a projected release date of Sept. 19, 2021.
Ohio StatePosted by
SCDNReports

Troopers seize gun and meth along route 23

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio — Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers filed felony drug charges against a Michigan man after a stop in Scioto County. During the traffic stop, troopers seized a loaded Glock 9mm gun and 168 grams of methamphetamine worth approximately $16,800. On June 30, at 11:23 p.m., troopers stopped...
Posted by
SCDNReports

Virginia Teacher a Serial Arsonist?

After a string of suspicious fires in Virginia, a man has been charged with arson. Ryan Elza, 42, was arrested by the Fire Marshal's Office. Among his charges is one of arson of a dwelling while occupied. Elza is listed as an employee of Norfolk Public Schools in court documents.
Township Of Taylorsville, NCPosted by
SCDNReports

North Carolina Store Clerk Charged After Underage Crash

North Carolina Store Clerk Charged After Underage Crash. A Taylorsville convenience store clerk has been criminally charged following an underage vehicle crash. On Tuesday, June 22, 2021, North Carolina State Highway Patrol contacted ALE after a single-vehicle collision in Taylorsville, NC. The driver and passenger were both underage and had consumed alcoholic beverages prior to the crash.
Fayetteville, NCPosted by
SCDNReports

ALE and Local Police Shut Down Illegal Nightclub

Over the holiday weekend, state and local authorities raided an illegal nightclub resulting in numerous charges and seizures. On Monday, July 5, 2021, ALE and the Fayetteville Police Department executed a search warrant of an illegal nightclub operating out of a commercial building in Fayetteville, NC. The building, located at 237 Tolar Street, was a warehouse associated with the Fayetteville chapter of the K9 Motorcycle Club.
Kentucky StatePosted by
SCDNReports

Kentucky State Police Investigates Fatal Collision In Larue County

Kentucky State Police Investigates Fatal Collision In Larue County. Kentucky State Police Troopers responded to a two-vehicle collision in Larue Co. Wednesday morning. On July 7, 2021, at approximately 10:10 A.M. EDT, KSP Post 4 received a call from the Larue County Sheriff’s Office requesting assistance with a two-vehicle collision resulting in a fatality on US-31E in Larue County.
Portsmouth, OHPosted by
SCDNReports

Drugs Stolen From SOMC Campus By Employee

Police responded to a report of an employee stealing drugs from SOMC’s main campus and an apartment resident finds a drug rig in the laundry room. Here are the highlights from the Portsmouth Police Chief’s Daily Briefing. Man Threatens Mom. Just after midnight, police were called to a 17th Street...
Posted by
SCDNReports

Ohio Man Killed by Police at a Trailer Park

At a mobile home community in northeastern Ohio, police shot and killed a man brandishing a handgun. A woman called 911 around 10:40 pm Sunday and said she was being harmed by 36-year-old Matthew Morse in Ravenna Township.
Chillicothe, OHPosted by
SCDNReports

Chillicothe eliminates cash bail for most arrests

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The City of Chillicothe has eliminated cash bail for more than half the crimes that local law enforcement arrests. Effective July 1, law enforcement across Ross County was told that they were not allowed to arrest anyone charged with a misdemeanor crime. There are some caveats to the order, which was handed down by Chillicothe Municipal Court Judges Toni Eddy and John Street.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
SCDNReports

Pennsylvania "Mom Killer" Now Called Serial Killer in 2 States

Pennsylvania "Mom Killer" Now Called Serial Killer in 2 States. According to Pennsylvania authorities, Keith Gibson, 39, is going to face charges in the shooting death of his mother, Christine Gibson, 54. Earlier this year, she was found shot to death. He is also suspected of a double homicide that occurred in Philadelphia's Germantown neighborhood in January.

Comments / 0

Community Policy