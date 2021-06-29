27 year-old Man Arrested for Murder in Baltimore City

On May 21, 2021, at approximately 1:21 p.m., officers responded to the 200 block of West Lexington Street to investigate a reported shooting after a detective in the area alerted units about the incident.

When officers arrived they observed 32 year-old Tony Hedgspeth suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center by ambulance and pronounced dead shortly after arrival by medical personnel.

Homicide investigators were summoned to the scene and assumed control over the investigation. Through the course of their investigation detectives were able to identify a suspect and obtain an arrest warrant.

On June 11, 2021, 27 year-old Christian Saint Rose was subsequently arrested and formally charged with the 1st Degree Murder of Tony Hedgspeth.

Saint Rose is currently being held at Central Booking.