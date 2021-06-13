Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marietta, GA

Georgia Tech student travels 2000 miles on bicycle

Posted by 
Amy Cheribelle
Amy Cheribelle
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3izTBZ_0aT8lcki00
Patrick Hendry/Unsplash

ATLANTA — A Georgia Tech student traveled 2,228.4 miles from Marietta, Georgia, to Los Angeles, California, by bike.

“I bought a bike during quarantine and the idea of riding across the country somehow seemed like a good one. A lot of people laughed at me, didn’t believe that I could do it, or just looked at me like I was crazy,” said computational science and engineering student Ali Amirfazli.

In preparation for taking the challenge, Amirfazli trained on the Silver Comet and skipped commencement. Instead, the Fall 2020 industrial engineering graduate set out for the trip, setting a rough goal of 100 miles per day. He wanted the whole trip to be about four weeks.

According to Amirfazli, his favorite part of the country was the area between Flagstaff, Arizona, and the start of his final approach into LA. He liked the descent along epic mountains, riding through the Mojave Desert, and seeing “Los Angeles” on the highway signs as he was about to touchdown.

During his journey, Amirfazli faced several problems, including broken bicycle parts, multiple flat tires, snowy conditions, and low temperatures.

“I just had to remember that between weather, road conditions, and everything else around me, a lot of things are out of my control during this trip. All I can do is put myself on the bike from sunup to sundown and if I don’t make it to LA on time, then it wasn’t for lack of effort,” said Amirfazi.

He finally arrived with his bike in Los Angeles after an intense 24-day journey.

Amy Cheribelle

Amy Cheribelle

Atlanta, GA
152
Followers
111
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

Writer and Georgia native covering local stories

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Education
State
Arizona State
State
California State
State
Georgia State
Marietta, GA
Education
City
Marietta, GA
Atlanta, GA
Education
City
Atlanta, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2000 Miles#Bicycle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Georgia Tech
Related
Educationnewsverses.com

12-yo genius accepted to Georgia Tech

ATLANTA — His story has been so superb that it is impressed individuals world wide. Now, a 12-year-old from Marietta is taking the following big leap in his instructional journey – Georgia Tech. 11Alive first shared Caleb Anderson’s story in September – a younger man who had simply begun his...
Atlanta, GAClayton News Daily

Georgia Power, Georgia Tech dedicate microgrid project

ATLANTA - Officials with Georgia Power and Georgia Tech have cut the ribbon on a project that will be used to evaluate how so-called “microgrids” can contribute to the overall electric grid. A 1.4-megawatt microgrid project located in Midtown Atlanta’s Tech Square will serve that portion of Georgia Tech’s campus.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Amy Cheribelle

Georgia Tech assistant professor featured in Google Arts & Culture’s Atlanta page

ATLANTA — Georgia Tech’s Joycelyn Wilson is featured in Google’s new curated Atlanta arts and cultural page that debuted on Tuesday, June 8. Wilson, an assistant professor of hip hop studies and digital media in the Ivan Allen College of Liberal Arts’ School of Literature, Media, and Communication wrote an essay on Atlanta’s role in the rise of hip hop. The website also featured her HipHop2020 Innovation archive.
Loganville, GAMonroe Local News

Local students earn Faculty Honors at Georgia Tech for the Spring 2021 semester

ATLANTA, GA (06/17/2021)– The following students earned the distinction of Faculty Honors for Spring 2021 at the Georgia Institute of Technology. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 4.0 academic average for the semester. Cathryn Cohenour of Social Circle (30025) John Fortner of Loganville (30052) Benjamin...
Tehachapi, CATehechapi News

Emilee Miller receives degree from Georgia Tech

Emilee Miller of Tehachapi has earned a master of science in aerospace engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta. Miller was among approximately 4,435 undergraduate and graduate students who earned their degrees during the spring 2021 semester and were recognized during the Institute's 260th Commencement exercises May 7-8 at Bobby Dodd Stadium.
College Sportschatsports.com

Georgia Tech pledge Willis takes look at Razorbacks

Arkansas Razorbacks football, Arkansas, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets men's basketball, Lee County, Coach Carter, Leesburg, Fayetteville, Georgia, Michael Scherer. As the only one of Arkansas' seven official visitors committed to another school, Leesburg (Ga.) Lee County linebacker Jaron Willis needed to see something big. While Willis (6-2, 220) left Fayetteville...
Georgia Statewestplainsdailyquill.net

Thomas' slam in the 11th helps Vanderbilt beat Georgia Tech

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Isaiah Thomas hit a in the top of the 11th inning and Vanderbilt beat Georgia Tech 14-9 on Sunday night to win the Nashville Regional. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue...
Atlanta, GAlatrobebulletinnews.com

Georgia Tech spring 2021 graduates from area

The Georgia Institute of Technology presented degrees to approximately 4,435 undergraduate and graduate students during the institute’s 260th commencement exercises May 7-8 at Bobby Dodd Stadium, the Atlanta campus reported this week. Two are from the Latrobe Bulletin coverage area:. Keturah Mort of Greensburg (15601) — Bachelor of science in...
Georgia StateGaffney Ledger

GEORGIA (TECH) ON HIS MIND

First Piedmont Federal Savings & Loan Association recently awarded a $1,000 scholarship to Anson Chau, who will attend Georgia Tech with plans to major in Computer Engineering. Shown making the presentation to Anson is Lu Ann Davidson, Secretary of First Piedmont Federal.
Millsboro, DEcoastalpoint.com

Ritter earns degree from Georgia Tech

Brittany Ritter of Millsboro has earned a bachelor’s degree in industrial design with highest honors from the Georgia Institute of Technology (Georgia Tech) in Atlanta. Ritter was among approximately 4,435 undergraduate and graduate students who earned their degrees during the Spring 2021 semester and were recognized during the Institute’s 260th Commencement exercises May 7-8 at Bobby Dodd Stadium.
Georgia StateOnlyInYourState

Walk Or Ride Alongside The Ocean On The 3.5-Mile Ocean View Trail In Georgia

Living in Georgia has a lot of benefits, many of which involve nature. Georgia has quite a few different landscapes to appreciate from the forested mountains up north to the coastal beauty out east. One of the perks of living in a state with coastal access is being able to enjoy walking or biking the various pathways along the water’s edge. Take the Ocean View Trail in Georgia as the perfect example. This 3.5-mile coastal walkway in Jekyll Island is the perfect way to see nature while getting in a dose of exercise.
Atlanta, GAgatech.edu

Pride Month at Georgia Tech

For many across the U.S. and around the world, June is Pride Month in celebration of LGBTQIA equality. We get two chances each year to show our support and celebrate Pride at Georgia Tech. Here in Atlanta, Pride events take place in October, and this year Georgia Tech’s LGBTQIA Resource Center will host events to mark Pride after students and staff return to campus in the fall.
Indiana State921wlhr.com

North Georgia Tech Medical Assisting Ranked First in State

For the third consecutive year, North Georgia Technical College recently earned the number one ranking as Best Medical Assistant Program in Georgia by the online resource Medical Assistant Advice. This recognition places NGTC at the top of 25 Medical Assisting programs in Georgia and considers graduation rate, tuition price, admission...
Indiana Statewcn247.com

Archer, Georgia Tech put clamps on Indiana St. in 9-0 win

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Drew Compton and Andrew Jenkins each batted 3 for 5 and Compton homered twice and Georgia Tech took control from the outset beating Indiana State 9-0 in an elimination game of the Nashville Regional. Andy Archer locked down the Sycamores going the distance striking out seven and giving up just four hits to even his record on the season. Compton homered in the first and fourth inning and Jenkins and Justyn-Henry Malloy hit back-to-back solo shots in the sixth.
Blacksburg, VANBC12

Virginia Tech will require students to be vaccinated this fall

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech has announced COVID-19 vaccinations will be required for all students attending the school this fall. Exemptions will be in place for medical reasons and “sincerely held religious beliefs.”. In a statement, Virginia Tech says, “During the past two semesters, we weathered significant surges in...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Georgia Tech will face USC in Phoenix in December

Georgia Tech will face USC as one of its non-conference opponents in the 2021-22 basketball season. The Yellow Jackets and Trojans will meet in Phoenix on Dec. 18 as part of the Jerry Colangelo Classic, which is presented by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. They will be among eight teams taking part in the third annual event. The other games will feature Gonzaga vs. Texas Tech, Grand Canyon vs. San Francisco and Northern Arizona vs. San Diego. The games are scheduled for Phoenix Suns Arena.
Technologynewstalk941.com

Tech Students Engineer Mechanical Horse for Riding Center

Manna’s Hana Riding Center has a new addition to its center: a mechanical horse. Students of Tennessee Tech’s Mechanical Engineering program designed and engineered the horse. Manna Hana Executive Director Bobbie Abell said using a mechanical horse is instrumental in assessing students’ riding abilities. Abell said it was a passion project for both the students and the center.