Kershaw, SC

Kershaw events coming up

Kershaw Daily
 7 days ago

(KERSHAW, SC) Live events are coming to Kershaw.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Kershaw:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Irs5Y_0aT48qZO00

Lucknow Baptist Church- Cassatt,SC

Cassatt, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: County Rd 41, Cassatt, SC

Lucknow Baptist Church- Cassatt,SC is on Facebook. To connect with Lucknow Baptist Church- Cassatt,SC, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hr7of_0aT48qZO00

Sportbike Track Time @ Carolina Motorsports Park

Kershaw, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 03:59 PM

Address: 3662 Kershaw Hwy, Kershaw, SC

Motorcycle School w/ Sportbike Track Time on Saturday, Nov 20 — Sunday, Nov 21, 2021 at Carolina Motorsports Park, Kershaw, SC - Visit www.sportbiketracktime.com to register....

Just Track It

Kershaw, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 3662 Kershaw Hwy, Kershaw, SC

VIA justtrackit.net: Just Track It open track events feature extensive track time for all driver levels from first timers to seasoned racers. We provide instruction to our novice drivers in the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VFXNJ_0aT48qZO00

Fresh Fire Meetings

Fresh Fire Meetings

Jefferson, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 5779 State Rd S-28-31, Jefferson, SC

FRESH FIRE MEETINGS IN SC Join Brother Tracy in Jefferson, SC with Pastors Eddie & Alli Smith for Fresh Fire Meetings! You won’t leave the same way you came, in Jesus’ Name! Service Times...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24K4Mo_0aT48qZO00

HAPPY HOLIDAYS

HAPPY HOLIDAYS

Heath Springs, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 08:00 AM

🎅EPP WANTS INVITES YOU TO OUR SEASON FINALE ! Celebrate the holidays with us! 🎅 entry fee 125.00 A 50.00 non REFUNDABLE deposit is required for registration ! 🎅 mandatory area of competition ...

ABOUT

With Kershaw Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

