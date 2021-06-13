Muskegon Heights events coming soon

(MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI) Muskegon Heights is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Muskegon Heights area:

3 on 3 Basketball Tournament @ Mona Lake Muskegon, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: Lake Shore Boulevard, Muskegon Heights, MI 49444

Join the Best of the Best ! If you do not have a team that is ok , We will place you on a team !

"A Life After Breath Experience" Widow's Retreat Muskegon, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 4759 Lake Harbor Road, Muskegon, MI 49441

Susan VandePol & other acclaimed speakers host their annual widow's retreat designed to minister to your unique needs as a widow.

Burning Foot Beer Festival - 2021 Muskegon, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 3510 Channel Drive, Muskegon, MI 49441

Burning Foot Beer Festival is a celebration of beer, beach, art and music. The festival will be held August 28th along Lake Michigan’s beach

Trippinback 60s 70s rock Fruitport Charter Twp, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 6571 Airline Rd, Fruitport, MI

Trippinback 60s 70s rock at Pincrest Bar & Lanes, 6571 Airline Rd, Fruitport, MI, US 49415, Fruitport, United States on Sun Aug 15 2021 at 04:00 pm to 07:00 pm

RecoveryFit with TJ Kickoff!! Get Muskegon Moving 2021 Muskegon, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 1345 East Forest Avenue, Muskegon, MI 49442

Come join us and experience RecoverFit and get lifted!! 1st ten people to register will receive a complimentary t-shirt!