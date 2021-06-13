Cancel
Mcalester, OK

Events on the Mcalester calendar

(MCALESTER, OK) Mcalester has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Mcalester:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qHXyy_0aT41DGW00

Connected ~ 2nd Annual KH Marriage Conference

McAlester, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 124 V Hubert Smith Dr, McAlester, OK

This event is OPEN to the public with FREE childcare. (Please register your child as you register yourself for this event if you need childcare). IN PERSON - $25 per person ($50 per couple...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yotqN_0aT41DGW00

McAlester – 7:00pm – AmericInn Hotel

McAlester, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Dec 12, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Dec 12, 06:30 PM

Address: 609 S George Nigh Expy, McAlester, OK

Sign-in begins at 6:30 p.m. $75 cash or money order. No appointment necessary.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GwIPS_0aT41DGW00

Relay For Life of Pittsburg-LeFLore County

McAlester, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 305 E Chadick Ave, McAlester, OK

Join Relay For Life in the world's largest fundraising event against cancer. Sign up for Relay For Life event now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zlVpD_0aT41DGW00

Car Show and Cruise Night

McAlester, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 349 E Choctaw Ave, McAlester, OK

All car, truck, motorcycle, hot rods, etc. welcome! Trophies awarded at 3pm. Music, Food, and Fun! Bounce Blowups for the kids! Cruise historic downtown McAlester in your special interest auto on...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nagl3_0aT41DGW00

Choctaw Classic

Mcalester, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 3286 Afullota Hina, McAlester, OK 74501

The Choctaw Classic is a 2-person team (Male/Male, Female/Female) CrossFit competition.

Mcalester, OK
