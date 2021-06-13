Nixa events coming soon

(NIXA, MO) Nixa is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Nixa:

2021 Missouri’s Strongest Man Nixa, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 AM

2021 Missouri’s Strongest Man at 514 S Nicholas Rd, Nixa, MO 65714-7442, United States on Sat Jul 24 2021 at 09:00 am

Concrete and Cranes VBS Nixa, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Concrete & Cranes VBS: Building on the Love of Jesus. He who began a good work will be faithful to carry it on to completion. Who: Children 4yrs - Having Completed the 6th grade What: Concrete and...

The Bridge Church Nixa, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 308 W Mt Vernon St, Nixa, MO

We will be speaking during the morning worship service at The Bridge Church. Their Sunday service activities include Student/Family Classes at 9:00 AM & Sunday Worship at 10:00 AM.

Vacation Bible School 2021 Nixa, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 06:30 PM

EVENT DETAILS Learn how to suit up with the Armor of God! learn to make good choices and how to Trust in Jesus! play action Games! make cool Crafts! sing great Songs! eat yummy Snacks! watch...

Movie in the Park: The Croods - A New Age (PG) Nixa, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

The Movies in the Park series is presented by the Massengale Group. All movies are held at McCauley Park, begin at dusk, and all movies are FREE! Please bring lawn chairs or blankets. Concessions...