Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nixa, MO

Nixa events coming soon

Posted by 
Nixa News Beat
Nixa News Beat
 7 days ago

(NIXA, MO) Nixa is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Nixa:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nGfnh_0aT40haP00

2021 Missouri’s Strongest Man

Nixa, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 AM

2021 Missouri’s Strongest Man at 514 S Nicholas Rd, Nixa, MO 65714-7442, United States on Sat Jul 24 2021 at 09:00 am

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31styM_0aT40haP00

Concrete and Cranes VBS

Nixa, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Concrete & Cranes VBS: Building on the Love of Jesus. He who began a good work will be faithful to carry it on to completion. Who: Children 4yrs - Having Completed the 6th grade What: Concrete and...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12o8Ds_0aT40haP00

The Bridge Church

Nixa, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 308 W Mt Vernon St, Nixa, MO

We will be speaking during the morning worship service at The Bridge Church. Their Sunday service activities include Student/Family Classes at 9:00 AM & Sunday Worship at 10:00 AM.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qjCxo_0aT40haP00

Vacation Bible School 2021

Nixa, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 06:30 PM

EVENT DETAILS Learn how to suit up with the Armor of God! learn to make good choices and how to Trust in Jesus! play action Games! make cool Crafts! sing great Songs! eat yummy Snacks! watch...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44O0Eb_0aT40haP00

Movie in the Park: The Croods - A New Age (PG)

Nixa, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

The Movies in the Park series is presented by the Massengale Group. All movies are held at McCauley Park, begin at dusk, and all movies are FREE! Please bring lawn chairs or blankets. Concessions...

Learn More
Nixa News Beat

Nixa News Beat

Nixa, MO
7
Followers
20
Post
378
Views
ABOUT

With Nixa News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Nixa, MO
Local
Missouri Government
Nixa, MO
Government
State
Missouri State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Movies#Mo Rrb#Sun Jun#Concrete Cranes#The Bridge Church#Student Family Classes#The Massengale Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Nixa, MOPosted by
Nixa News Beat

What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Nixa

(NIXA, MO) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Nixa, from fashion updates to viral videos. Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
Nixa, MOPosted by
Nixa News Beat

Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Nixa

(NIXA, MO) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Nixa, from fashion updates to viral videos. We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Nixa, MOPosted by
Nixa News Beat

3 ideas for jumping on Sunday’s sunny forecast in Nixa

(NIXA, MO) The forecast is calling for sun today in Nixa. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.