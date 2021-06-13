What’s up Longview: Local events calendar

(LONGVIEW, WA) Longview has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Longview area:

CRCMF 2021 - further details coming soon — Robert Davis Music Longview, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 1428 22nd Ave, Longview, WA

Plans for the 2021 Columbia River Chamber Music Festival are underway! Please check back for updates as the calendar is finalized.

5 Day Fast Mimicking Cleanse with Dr. Anik Longview, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Address: 1312 Vandercook Way, Longview, WA

How to create a more vibrant, healthy, more energetic summer! Check out Dr. Anik's 5 day guided cleanse!

Go Fourth Festival Longview, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 03:00 PM

07/02 to 07/04 2021 - Longview Go Fourth Festival meta Lake Sacajawea, Longview , WA Entertainment: 1 stage - N,R,L (music types: JZ BL BG CY OT RG FK CR CL Variety) ?? # of Exhibitors: 170...

Longview Washington State Tattoo Expo Longview, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 1900 7th Ave, Longview, WA

Event in Longview by Ink Masters Tattoo Show on Dydd Gwener, Medi 10 2021

Board of Supervisors Meeting Longview, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 02:00 AM

Due to the public health emergency and the restrictions ordered by the Governor of the State of Washington prohibiting in-person public meetings to control the spread of COVID-19, until further...