Longview, WA

What’s up Longview: Local events calendar

(LONGVIEW, WA) Longview has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Longview area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jVto9_0aT3wUxa00

CRCMF 2021 - further details coming soon — Robert Davis Music

Longview, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 1428 22nd Ave, Longview, WA

Plans for the 2021 Columbia River Chamber Music Festival are underway! Please check back for updates as the calendar is finalized.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MdJGM_0aT3wUxa00

5 Day Fast Mimicking Cleanse with Dr. Anik

Longview, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Address: 1312 Vandercook Way, Longview, WA

How to create a more vibrant, healthy, more energetic summer! Check out Dr. Anik's 5 day guided cleanse!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0paHzx_0aT3wUxa00

Go Fourth Festival

Longview, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 03:00 PM

07/02 to 07/04 2021 - Longview Go Fourth Festival meta Lake Sacajawea, Longview , WA Entertainment: 1 stage - N,R,L (music types: JZ BL BG CY OT RG FK CR CL Variety) ?? # of Exhibitors: 170...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2si01U_0aT3wUxa00

Longview Washington State Tattoo Expo

Longview, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 1900 7th Ave, Longview, WA

Event in Longview by Ink Masters Tattoo Show on Dydd Gwener, Medi 10 2021

Board of Supervisors Meeting

Longview, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 02:00 AM

Due to the public health emergency and the restrictions ordered by the Governor of the State of Washington prohibiting in-person public meetings to control the spread of COVID-19, until further...

ABOUT

With Longview News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

