Gadsden events coming up

(GADSDEN, AL) Live events are lining up on the Gadsden calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Gadsden area:

RTJ Silver Lakes-Backbreaker/Mindbreaker Gadsden, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 1 Sunbelt Pkwy, Gadsden, AL

Glencoe, AL Tee: Orange span (6,397 yds - Par 72) RTJ GOLF TRAIL AT SILVER LAKES Relax in the beauty of Northeast Alabama's stunning landscape as you explore 36 holes...

Career Event- Gadsden State C.C. Students & Graduates Gadsden, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 201 George Wallace Dr, Gadsden, AL

Disaster Response Training- STUDENTS, New GRADUATESDISASTER RESPONSE. ENVIRONMENTAL PROJECTS. COMMUNITY SUPPORT. REBUILDING. HUMAN SERVICES. TECHNOLOGY. URBAN & RURAL PLANNING. PUBLIC RELATIONS...

AJGO Twin Bridges GC Gadsden, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 901 Riverbend Dr, Gadsden, AL

Tee: Blue span (6,263 yds - Par 72) Twin Bridges Golf Club - located in Gadsden, Alabama - . The par 72, 6,800 yard, 18-hole course, designed by Gene Bates will...

Barbarian Challenge Gadsden, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Address: 1500 Noccalula Rd, Gadsden, AL

The Barbarian Challenge was first held and it was directed by Extreme Events LLC. In 2015 the City of Gadsden bought the rights to the race and the Park and

GPL Teen Life Skills 101 Gadsden, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 01:00 PM

GPL Teen Life Skills 101 When: Thursdays at 3:00PM Where: GPL Teen Hive Come learn life skills, such as checking the oil in your car, how to hand stitch a garment, and more! For additional...