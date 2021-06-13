Cancel
Gadsden, AL

Gadsden events coming up

Gadsden News Watch
Gadsden News Watch
(GADSDEN, AL) Live events are lining up on the Gadsden calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Gadsden area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zhfZ3_0aT3tsuh00

RTJ Silver Lakes-Backbreaker/Mindbreaker

Gadsden, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 1 Sunbelt Pkwy, Gadsden, AL

Glencoe, AL Tee: Orange span (6,397 yds - Par 72) RTJ GOLF TRAIL AT SILVER LAKES Relax in the beauty of Northeast Alabama's stunning landscape as you explore 36 holes...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31AjIt_0aT3tsuh00

Career Event- Gadsden State C.C. Students & Graduates

Gadsden, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 201 George Wallace Dr, Gadsden, AL

Disaster Response Training- STUDENTS, New GRADUATESDISASTER RESPONSE. ENVIRONMENTAL PROJECTS. COMMUNITY SUPPORT. REBUILDING. HUMAN SERVICES. TECHNOLOGY. URBAN & RURAL PLANNING. PUBLIC RELATIONS...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EcXc3_0aT3tsuh00

AJGO Twin Bridges GC

Gadsden, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 901 Riverbend Dr, Gadsden, AL

Tee: Blue span (6,263 yds - Par 72) Twin Bridges Golf Club - located in Gadsden, Alabama - . The par 72, 6,800 yard, 18-hole course, designed by Gene Bates will...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cuMc8_0aT3tsuh00

Barbarian Challenge

Gadsden, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Address: 1500 Noccalula Rd, Gadsden, AL

The Barbarian Challenge was first held and it was directed by Extreme Events LLC. In 2015 the City of Gadsden bought the rights to the race and the Park and

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t3P1q_0aT3tsuh00

GPL Teen Life Skills 101

Gadsden, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 01:00 PM

GPL Teen Life Skills 101 When: Thursdays at 3:00PM Where: GPL Teen Hive Come learn life skills, such as checking the oil in your car, how to hand stitch a garment, and more! For additional...

Gadsden, AL
ABOUT

With Gadsden News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

