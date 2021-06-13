Cancel
Newnan, GA

Newnan calendar: What's coming up

Newnan Bulletin
 7 days ago

(NEWNAN, GA) Live events are lining up on the Newnan calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Newnan area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mc0Fh_0aT3tAW500

Toddle Art

Newnan, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 07:30 AM

Address: 1 Lagrange Street, Newnan, GA 30263

Join Ms. Teri at the Carnegie to make paintings that look like fireworks using paper towel rolls.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mi6JS_0aT3tAW500

Teen Cooking Club July: A Newnan Carnegie YA Event

Newnan, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Address: 1 Lagrange Street, Newnan, GA 30263

Make quesadilla treats with the pizza oven at the library!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bURx3_0aT3tAW500

Making a Crochet and Bead Bracelet

Newnan, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jul 07, 08:30 AM

Address: 19-B 1st Avenue, Newnan, GA 30263

Join Ms. Teri and Ms. Kim to learn how to make crochet and bead bracelets. Program is for 10-13-year-olds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kAxT5_0aT3tAW500

Spirit of Newnan Home Tour

Newnan, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 30 Temple Ave, Newnan, GA 30263

Soak up the Spirit of Newnan's Historic Homes with a Spirit tour. Experience history and have a little spooky fun!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZiOow_0aT3tAW500

Natural Solutions - Essential Oils Made Easy

Newnan, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 29 Jackson Street, Newnan, GA 30263

Would you like to know more about Essential Oils? Join us to learn about natural and effective ways to improve, support, and maintain your

Newnan, GA
ABOUT

With Newnan Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

