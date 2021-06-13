Cancel
Bowling Green, KY

What’s up Bowling Green: Local events calendar

Bowling Green Digest
(BOWLING GREEN, KY) Live events are lining up on the Bowling Green calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Bowling Green:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jnYM4_0aT3qsje00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Bowling Green, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Bowling Green, KY 42101

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eGC0G_0aT3qsje00

Vacation Bible School - Citizens of Heaven

Bowling Green, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 06:30 PM

Join us as we provide classes for all ages as we study why this world is not our home and what it means to be a citizen of Heaven. Classes for adults: Sunday (class) - Joseph Refused to be a...

SCCA Time Trials

Bowling Green, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Address: 505 Kimberlee A. Fast Drive, Bowling Green, KY

The 2021 Tire Rack SCCA Time Trials Nationals Powered by Hagerty is the keystone event of the National Time Trials season, with the feel of a National Tour event on steroids. Everything about the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39bmQB_0aT3qsje00

Sunday Morning Worship

Bowling Green, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:45 AM

Address: 2764 Blue Level Rd, Bowling Green, KY

Join us for Sunday morning worship at 9:30 am and small group fellowships to follow. We are in person and on facebook.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25XJCj_0aT3qsje00

TSEF Driver Training Program

Bowling Green, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 505 Kimberlee A. Fast Drive, Bowling Green, KY

The Traffic Safety Education Foundation has created a driving practice course located at the NCM Motorsports Park in Bowling Green KY. The driving course is specifically targeted at parents...

Bowling Green, KY
ABOUT

With Bowling Green Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

