Causey, NM

Live events Causey — what’s coming up

Causey News Beat
Causey News Beat
(CAUSEY, NM) Causey has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Causey area:

July 4th Celebration 2021

Portales, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 09:00 PM

Address: 201 N Industrial Dr, Portales, NM

Fourth of July holiday celebration for Portales and surrounding area. including professional fireworks display starting at 9:30pm. Click register tab above to make a donation to the Fireworks Fund...

Belly Dance with Live Drumming

Portales, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Yolanda shares some fun mixed-level belly dance combos that will sure have you moving with live drum beats! Everyone welcomed!

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony/Grand Opening for RGH Emergency Department

Portales, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 11:00 AM

Address: 42121 US-70, Portales, NM

Ribbon cutting ceremony and grand opening for RGH Emergency Department is scheduled for Tuesday, July 13, noon. Please join us.

Eastern New Mexico University College Daze Rodeo

Portales, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Come enjoy three days of college rodeo on the campus of Eastern New Mexico University. The ENMU rodeo team hosts the largest college rodeo in the Southwest Sept. 16-18 featuring teams from all...

ABOUT

With Causey News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

