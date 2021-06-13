Lindon events coming up

(LINDON, CO) Live events are coming to Lindon.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lindon:

2021 Race Against Kids Cancer Deer Trail, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: qw is, 93301 US-36, Deer Trail, CO

The Race Against Kids’ Cancer is an exhilarating weekend of vintage car racing to benefit life-saving kids’ cancer research funded by The Morgan Adams Foundation. This is the 11th Anniversary of...

Members Appreciation Picnic Deer Trail, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 92098 E, CO-36, Deer Trail, CO

Members Appreciation Picnic will be this summer on the 18th of July from 12:00 noon to 5:00pm. We will serve lunch, have games, demonstration and vendors. So mark your calendars and be here for...

NASA ONLY Cars Open Lapping Deer Trail, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: qw is, 93301 US-36, Deer Trail, CO

This Lapping Day is available only to those who are registered for this weekends NASA event. Open Lapping Day – cars only. Session structure and length dependent on participation. For more...

2021 Youth Basketball Clinic - Brush, CO 2021 Brush, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Description Basketball Clinic July 19th, July 20th, July 21st, July 22nd @ Brush High School For kids in grades Kindergarten thru 8th Grade Kindergarten - 2nd Grade: 9-10am 3rd - 5th Grade...

Available for Rental Deer Trail, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: qw is, 93301 US-36, Deer Trail, CO

Read our Track Rental Programs If you would like to reserve a date under one of those programs please fill out our Rental Request Form