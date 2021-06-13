Cancel
Lindon, CO

Lindon events coming up

Lindon Today
 8 days ago

(LINDON, CO) Live events are coming to Lindon.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lindon:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cT9H3_0aT3lfOo00

2021 Race Against Kids Cancer

Deer Trail, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: qw is, 93301 US-36, Deer Trail, CO

The Race Against Kids’ Cancer is an exhilarating weekend of vintage car racing to benefit life-saving kids’ cancer research funded by The Morgan Adams Foundation. This is the 11th Anniversary of...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01KdgS_0aT3lfOo00

Members Appreciation Picnic

Deer Trail, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 92098 E, CO-36, Deer Trail, CO

Members Appreciation Picnic will be this summer on the 18th of July from 12:00 noon to 5:00pm. We will serve lunch, have games, demonstration and vendors. So mark your calendars and be here for...

NASA ONLY Cars Open Lapping

Deer Trail, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: qw is, 93301 US-36, Deer Trail, CO

This Lapping Day is available only to those who are registered for this weekends NASA event. Open Lapping Day – cars only. Session structure and length dependent on participation. For more...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CypGX_0aT3lfOo00

2021 Youth Basketball Clinic - Brush, CO 2021

Brush, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Description Basketball Clinic July 19th, July 20th, July 21st, July 22nd @ Brush High School For kids in grades Kindergarten thru 8th Grade Kindergarten - 2nd Grade: 9-10am 3rd - 5th Grade...

Available for Rental

Deer Trail, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: qw is, 93301 US-36, Deer Trail, CO

Read our Track Rental Programs If you would like to reserve a date under one of those programs please fill out our Rental Request Form

ABOUT

With Lindon Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Lindon, COPosted by
Lindon Today

Sunbreak Saturday — tackle it with these activities

(LINDON, CO) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lindon. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.