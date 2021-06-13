Cancel
Watton, MI

Watton calendar: Events coming up

Watton News Flash
Watton News Flash
 8 days ago

(WATTON, MI) Live events are coming to Watton.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Watton:

June Monthly Meeting

Rockland, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Address: 101 National Ave, Rockland, MI

Our monthly meeting will be Monday, June 21 at 730. Hope to see everyone there.

Vinyl Press Party with Patti Bakewell

Lanse, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 102 North Main Street, L'Anse, MI 49946

This vinyl make and take workshop is fun for most ages. You'll make a T shirt, key fob and a coozie. Makes a nice fathers day gift!

Adult Craft - Macrame Keychain

Iron River, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 116 W Genesee St, Iron River, MI

Swing by the library and make a chic macrame keychain. Choose from two designs. Date options: June 8, 6pm; June 15, 6pm; June 16, 10am. Seats are limited for each date - you must REGISTER by...

FOCB Annual Golf Outing

Iron River, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Address: 159 Youngs Ln, Iron River, MI

FOCB Annual Golf Outing Fundraiser will be hosted at Young's Golf Course in Iron River, Michigan. Registration 8:30 - 9:15. Shotgun start at 10 am. 4 person scramble.

Paint a Saw with Bryan Welsh

Lanse, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 01:30 PM

Address: 102 North Main Street, L'Anse, MI 49946

This class is fun for most ages and abilities. All materials and tools are provided. What a great home decor project /gift for fathers day.

