Fort Apache, AZ

Live events coming up in Fort Apache

Fort Apache Dispatch
Fort Apache Dispatch
 8 days ago

(FORT APACHE, AZ) Fort Apache is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Fort Apache area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OVlaI_0aT3kjp500

Cheyenne Steele

Pinetop-Lakeside, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 02:30 PM

Address: 5549 AZ-260, Lakeside, AZ

Cheyenne Steele at The Truck Stop, 5533 WHITE MOUNTAIN BLVD | LAKESIDE, AZ 85929, Show Low, AZ, US 85929, Lakeside, United States on Sat Jun 26 2021 at 06:00 pm to 09:30 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l8mJZ_0aT3kjp500

Pinetop – Lakeside Library: Young Innovators

Pinetop-Lakeside, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 08:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 1595 Johnson Dr, Lakeside, AZ

Creative/inventive ideas; thinking & problem solving; activities and lots of fun!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g2mOd_0aT3kjp500

White Mountains Market

Pinetop-Lakeside, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Address: 1501 W White Mountain Blvd, Lakeside, AZ

We are so excited about this brand new market that will focus on micro-businesses offering the highest quality farm, garden & a plethora of 5 star prepared foods as well as the finest arts & craft...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V4nRH_0aT3kjp500

Community Vaccine Event: McNary Elementary School

McNary, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Address: 108 N Pollock Ave, McNary, AZ

COVID-19 Vaccine ELIGIBLE Groups: *Those needing 1st or 2nd (Booster) Shot. *Pfizer 1st or 2nd doses (12 years and older), *Johnson & Johnson (18 years and older) available What to expect: •...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FwLmv_0aT3kjp500

Gallery Tent Event — High Country Art Association

Pinetop-Lakeside, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 13A E White Mountain Blvd, Lakeside, AZ

HCAA Member art will be on display for sale in the parking lot at the gallery. 13A E. White Mountain Blvd., Pinetop, AZ. Members can contact Sharon Elliott to be included.

Fort Apache Dispatch

Fort Apache Dispatch

Fort Apache, AZ
ABOUT

With Fort Apache Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Fort Apache, AZPosted by
Fort Apache Dispatch

Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Fort Apache

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Fort Apache: 1. CDL A Delivery Truck Driver; 2. Assistant Manager (Food Service); 3. Veterinarian, Small - Animal; 4. CDL-A Truck Driving Job Offers! Earn $81K-$95K+/Yr! HIRING NOW - Quick Apply! (Whiteriver); 5. Hiring Dedicated/Regional (CDL-A)Truck Drivers! JOB OFFERS Today: Earn $81K-$95K+/Yr! - Apply Now...;