Red Feather Lakes calendar: Coming events

(RED FEATHER LAKES, CO) Red Feather Lakes has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Red Feather Lakes area:

2021 Wood Badge – Weekend 2 Red Feather Lakes, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 2331 County Rd 68C, Red Feather Lakes, CO

When: August 7, 2021 @ 7:30 am – August 8, 2021 @ 5:00 pm Where: Ben Delatour Scout Ranch, 2331 County Rd 68C, Red Feather Lakes, CO 80545 Must attend both weekends to complete course

Pancake Breakfast Glen Haven, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Address: 7320 Co Rd 43, Glen Haven, CO

Come join us for our annual pancake breakfast! Food, crafts, vendors, bake sale! Proceeds go to the Glen Haven Volunteer Fire Department to cover our annual operating expenses.

Burnouts & Brews Car Show Laramie, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Address: 411 S 2nd St, Laramie, WY

Presented by Downtown Laramie and Bond's Brewing Car show with trophies for winner in multiple categories ($20 entry fee - choose your category) Live Music and Food Trucks More information coming...

Balancing Busy: a Mindfulness Workshop for Finding Calm Laramie, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Address: 152 N 2nd St, Laramie, WY

This one-hour workshop is a beginner-friendly practice to balance a busy mind. Attendees will be guided through a combination of breathing, meditation, and movement practices with the intention of...

Act Early ECHO Laramie, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 01:30 PM

Address: 1000 E University Ave, Laramie, WY

Register and join via Zoom at http://www.uwyo.edu/wind/echo/act-early/index.html. Act Early ECHO provides information and resources about current and emerging knowledge and evidence-based...