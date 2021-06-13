Cancel
Red Feather Lakes, CO

Red Feather Lakes calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Red Feather Lakes News Beat
Red Feather Lakes News Beat
 8 days ago

(RED FEATHER LAKES, CO) Red Feather Lakes has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Red Feather Lakes area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18vOQF_0aT3hJ2600

2021 Wood Badge – Weekend 2

Red Feather Lakes, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 2331 County Rd 68C, Red Feather Lakes, CO

When: August 7, 2021 @ 7:30 am – August 8, 2021 @ 5:00 pm Where: Ben Delatour Scout Ranch, 2331 County Rd 68C, Red Feather Lakes, CO 80545 Must attend both weekends to complete course

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v6ujJ_0aT3hJ2600

Pancake Breakfast

Glen Haven, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Address: 7320 Co Rd 43, Glen Haven, CO

Come join us for our annual pancake breakfast! Food, crafts, vendors, bake sale! Proceeds go to the Glen Haven Volunteer Fire Department to cover our annual operating expenses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QAGMq_0aT3hJ2600

Burnouts & Brews Car Show

Laramie, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Address: 411 S 2nd St, Laramie, WY

Presented by Downtown Laramie and Bond's Brewing Car show with trophies for winner in multiple categories ($20 entry fee - choose your category) Live Music and Food Trucks More information coming...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16nEFZ_0aT3hJ2600

Balancing Busy: a Mindfulness Workshop for Finding Calm

Laramie, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Address: 152 N 2nd St, Laramie, WY

This one-hour workshop is a beginner-friendly practice to balance a busy mind. Attendees will be guided through a combination of breathing, meditation, and movement practices with the intention of...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CQVCX_0aT3hJ2600

Act Early ECHO

Laramie, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 01:30 PM

Address: 1000 E University Ave, Laramie, WY

Register and join via Zoom at http://www.uwyo.edu/wind/echo/act-early/index.html. Act Early ECHO provides information and resources about current and emerging knowledge and evidence-based...

Red Feather Lakes News Beat

Red Feather Lakes News Beat

Red Feather Lakes, CO
ABOUT

With Red Feather Lakes News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Red Feather Lakes, CO Posted by
Red Feather Lakes News Beat

Sunbreak Monday — tackle it with these activities

(RED FEATHER LAKES, CO) The forecast is calling for sun today in Red Feather Lakes. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.