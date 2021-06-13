Flagler calendar: Events coming up

(FLAGLER, CO) Live events are coming to Flagler.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Flagler area:

Lincoln County Fair and Rodeo Hugo, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 33747 County Rd 2W, Hugo, CO

Features fun for the entire family including a large variety of food vendors, midway rides, livestock competitions and exhibits, commercial exhibitors selling their wares and musical entertainment...

Town Council Monthly Meeting Flagler, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Town Council Monthly Meeting at Flagler Town, 311 Main Ave, Flagler, CO 80815, Flagler, United States on Mon Jun 14 2021 at 07:00 pm

1A Invitational Track Meet Limon, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

MileSplits official meet page for the 2021 1A Invitational Track Meet, hosted by Limon High School in Limon CO. Starting Saturday, June 19th.

Memorial Service Limon, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Address: 225 F Ave, Limon, CO

Find the obituary of Diana Lynn White (1958 - 2021) from Limon, CO. Leave your condolences to the family on this memorial page or send flowers to show you care.

American Rhythm Dance Ensemble Performance Limon, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 06:30 PM

Address: Limon, CO

Cha Cha, Rumba, Bolero. Mambo and Swing- born in the USA these american rhythm dances have been influenced and influenced dancing around the world. Join us June 15th for a performance at Limon’s...