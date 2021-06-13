Cancel
Condon, OR

Condon events calendar

Posted by 
Condon Times
Condon Times
 8 days ago

(CONDON, OR) Condon is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Condon:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bdni9_0aT3geGc00

Alder Creek Pioneer Rodeo

Roosevelt, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Address: Lee St, Roosevelt, WA

The Annual Alder Creek Pioneer Rodeo will be held in Bickleton, Washington. This Bickleton rodeo is held at Historic Cleveland Park. Saturday, June 12th: 1:00 PM, NPRA Rodeo, and Beer Garden...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y8ar8_0aT3geGc00

Border Collie International

Condon, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Address: 600 S Main St, Condon, OR

BCI is a performing canine team of rescued Border Collies. Since 1994, BCI has uniquely educated and entertained kids of all ages through demonstrations of football, basketball, baseball, soccer...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aYTFR_0aT3geGc00

Mobile Farmers Market: Moro

Moro, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Address: 106 Main St, Moro, OR

Gorge Grown’s Mobile Farmers Market will be in Moro on the 1st and 3rd Wednesday of the month from 12pm - 2pm outside Huskey\'s 97 Market with a van full of fresh locally grown seasonal fruits and...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T5tVL_0aT3geGc00

ACNW Belohnung '21

Grass Valley, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 93811 Blagg Ln, Grass Valley, OR

Join Audi Club Northwest at Oregon Raceway Park (ORP) on September 18h and 19th for Belohnung 2021! The name Belohnung means "Reward". We want to thank everyone for volunteering throughout the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vhjpi_0aT3geGc00

ST JUDES Saddleup Trail Ride 2021

Wasco, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:45 AM

12 mile Trailride as well as a 25 mile Competitive Trail Ride. part of the ride overlooks the mighty Columbia River.

Learn More
Condon Times

Condon Times

Condon, OR
1
Followers
58
Post
45
Views
ABOUT

With Condon Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

