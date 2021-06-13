Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marengo, IN

Marengo calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Marengo Voice
Marengo Voice
 8 days ago

(MARENGO, IN) Marengo is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Marengo area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=134IDp_0aT3axZv00

Davis Ranch Open Horse Shows

Hardinsburg, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 385 US-150, Hardinsburg, IN

Draft , Driving , English , Halter , In Hand , Lead Line , Miniature & Shetland , Open Show , Paint , Quarter Horse , Trail , Western View Event Website

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qlR4q_0aT3axZv00

Women's Weekend

Milltown, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 112 W Main St, Milltown, IN

Join us for our first annual Women's Weekend. We will have a lot of FREE activities for you to try out. ~ Friday night FREE bingo. ~ Saturday morning FREE Yoga. ~ Saturday come to try and play on...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10wPwe_0aT3axZv00

North Harrison Marching Band Car Show

Ramsey, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 1070 IN-64, Ramsey, IN

Show hours 9AM-4PM Spectators Free. Registration $20 (pre-registration accepted) Registration begins at 8AM Judging begins at 12PM Fundraiser for North Harrison High School Marching Band Music...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40SDBp_0aT3axZv00

Crawford County 4-H Livestock Auction-Live Event

Leavenworth, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 510 IN-62, Leavenworth, IN

Auction begins at 2:00 PM. Can't attend the live auction and want to participate? Call our office and we will take absentee/phone bids for this event!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BRu4W_0aT3axZv00

English Real Estate Online Only Auction

English, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Auction Online Only 06/15/2021 6:00 PM 416 S Redbud Court English, IN 47118 Complete details & photos coming soon! Tract #1: includes '95 manufactured home on a 58x113 town lot, 1450 SF, 3BR/2BA...

Learn More
Marengo Voice

Marengo Voice

Marengo, IN
7
Followers
86
Post
530
Views
ABOUT

With Marengo Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Milltown, IN
Local
Indiana Government
City
Hardinsburg, IN
City
Leavenworth, IN
City
Marengo, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miniature Shetland#Auction#Redbud Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related