Marengo calendar: What's coming up
(MARENGO, IN) Marengo is ready for live events.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Marengo area:
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM
Address: 385 US-150, Hardinsburg, IN
Draft , Driving , English , Halter , In Hand , Lead Line , Miniature & Shetland , Open Show , Paint , Quarter Horse , Trail , Western View Event Website
Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 PM
Address: 112 W Main St, Milltown, IN
Join us for our first annual Women's Weekend. We will have a lot of FREE activities for you to try out. ~ Friday night FREE bingo. ~ Saturday morning FREE Yoga. ~ Saturday come to try and play on...
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM
Address: 1070 IN-64, Ramsey, IN
Show hours 9AM-4PM Spectators Free. Registration $20 (pre-registration accepted) Registration begins at 8AM Judging begins at 12PM Fundraiser for North Harrison High School Marching Band Music...
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 AM
Address: 510 IN-62, Leavenworth, IN
Auction begins at 2:00 PM. Can't attend the live auction and want to participate? Call our office and we will take absentee/phone bids for this event!
Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 03:00 PM
Auction Online Only 06/15/2021 6:00 PM 416 S Redbud Court English, IN 47118 Complete details & photos coming soon! Tract #1: includes '95 manufactured home on a 58x113 town lot, 1450 SF, 3BR/2BA...