Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Willow, AK

Willow events coming up

Posted by 
Willow Bulletin
Willow Bulletin
 8 days ago

(WILLOW, AK) Live events are coming to Willow.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Willow:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K3NmS_0aT3aQe400

Diaper Pick-Up (Community Baby Shower)

Wasilla, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 865 S Seward Meridian Pkwy, Wasilla, AK

This Event is Part of the R.O.C.K. Mat-Su Community Baby Shower. EVENT DESCRIPTION Swing by during the event time and pick up a free gift including the (1) right size diapers for your newborn or...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O06VL_0aT3aQe400

Work Party Mid week – Event Set Up

Willow, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 PM

We will be needed volunteers and folks to help set up for the upcoming Solstice Gathering! Come on out, lend a hand in getting things ready for the Hinge of Summer in the Great North! Saturday ...

Learn More

Weekend Work Party – Fire Oaths

Willow, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM

This is the Oath ritual for Fire Tribe AK. New Tenders, Suspender, Busters, & Pit Masters Invited community folk & Tribe members bonding rite.\n

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XRZ3R_0aT3aQe400

Kangoo Kids Camp

Wasilla, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Does the ☀️ Summer Sun ☀️ have you finding your kiddos with all of the energy?? Are you ? Looking ? for some fun && excitement to add to their day? We have the answer....Send them to KCA! ⭐️ KCA...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xGuUn_0aT3aQe400

Thrive - HeartReach 5k for Life

Big Lake, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 14225 Kluane Dr, Big Lake, AK

Start times vary - Bike, Walk, Run. Join THRIVE team to bike, run or walk from Trunk Road Park and Ride. Great prizes and a great ministry to support!

Learn More
Willow Bulletin

Willow Bulletin

Willow, AK
8
Followers
34
Post
399
Views
ABOUT

With Willow Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alaska Government
City
Willow, AK
City
Wasilla, AK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Sun Oct 10
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS News

Large late-night tornado sweeps through some Chicago suburbs

A large tornado swept through suburbs southwest of Chicago late Sunday night, causing numerous injuries, damaging several homes and vehicles, bringing down trees and power lines and leaving tens of thousands of homes and businesses without electricity. Officials of Naperville said five people were brought to a hospital. One was...