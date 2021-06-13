Willow events coming up

(WILLOW, AK) Live events are coming to Willow.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Willow:

Diaper Pick-Up (Community Baby Shower) Wasilla, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 865 S Seward Meridian Pkwy, Wasilla, AK

This Event is Part of the R.O.C.K. Mat-Su Community Baby Shower. EVENT DESCRIPTION Swing by during the event time and pick up a free gift including the (1) right size diapers for your newborn or...

Work Party Mid week – Event Set Up Willow, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 PM

We will be needed volunteers and folks to help set up for the upcoming Solstice Gathering! Come on out, lend a hand in getting things ready for the Hinge of Summer in the Great North! Saturday ...

Weekend Work Party – Fire Oaths Willow, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM

This is the Oath ritual for Fire Tribe AK. New Tenders, Suspender, Busters, & Pit Masters Invited community folk & Tribe members bonding rite.



Kangoo Kids Camp Wasilla, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Does the ☀️ Summer Sun ☀️ have you finding your kiddos with all of the energy?? Are you ? Looking ? for some fun && excitement to add to their day? We have the answer....Send them to KCA! ⭐️ KCA...

Thrive - HeartReach 5k for Life Big Lake, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 14225 Kluane Dr, Big Lake, AK

Start times vary - Bike, Walk, Run. Join THRIVE team to bike, run or walk from Trunk Road Park and Ride. Great prizes and a great ministry to support!