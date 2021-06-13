Cancel
Hoopa, CA

Hoopa calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Hoopa Bulletin
Hoopa Bulletin
 8 days ago

(HOOPA, CA) Live events are lining up on the Hoopa calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Hoopa:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pCn8K_0aT3XouZ00

Basic Crisis Negotiations

Blue Lake, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Nov 11, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Address: 777 Casino Way, Blue Lake, CA 95525

40-hour course designed to provide the basic essential skills for newly assigned crisis negotiators in law enforcement agencies.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B5mop_0aT3XouZ00

Willow Creek Farmers Market

Willow Creek, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 10:30 AM

Address: 100 Kimtu Rd, Willow Creek, CA

Season: Summer Market Hours: June 3 - August, 2021Thursday, 4:30pm - 7:30pm Location:Veteran's Park - 100 Kimtu Road

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sb4lZ_0aT3XouZ00

Two Feathers Crisis Line Community Walk

Hoopa, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 02:30 AM

Two Feathers is excited to welcome the Hoopa community to our first Community Walk! Our hope is to bring people together and to promote the Two Feathers revamped crisis line. Come meet some new...

Learn More

Bigfoot Daze 2021

Willow Creek, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 100 Kimtu Rd, Willow Creek, CA

Bigfoot Daze is coming. Check the Bigfoot Daze Page for all the details.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13Ikbx_0aT3XouZ00

Trinity Alps Chamber Music Festival

Willow Creek, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 40526 CA-299, Willow Creek, CA

This is a truly perfect event for families and newcomers to the world of classical music – an opportunity to see world-class musicians performing and making this beautiful music accessible, all...

Learn More
Hoopa Bulletin

Hoopa Bulletin

Hoopa, CA
ABOUT

With Hoopa Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Hoopa events coming soon

1. Blood Drive hosted by the McKinleyville Chamber of Commerce; 2. Farmers Market; 3. Capoeira; 4. DreamQuest Swim Lessons; 5. 06/26/21 MCKINLEYVILLE – 90 Minute Trash Bash – Sponsored by Edward Jones;