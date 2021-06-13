Cancel
Falls City, NE

Falls City events coming soon

Falls City Daily
 8 days ago

(FALLS CITY, NE) Falls City has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Falls City:

Black Powder Demonstrations

Shubert, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 04:59 PM

Address: 65296 720 Rd, Shubert, NE

First Weekend - Rendezvous and other activities. Sat & Sun 9am-6pm.

Halloween Karaoke Party with DJ Mike

Shubert, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Costume judging at midnight. Cash prizes for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd places!

Gas Metal Arc Welding

Falls City, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 03:15 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 06:15 PM

Address: 3200 Bill Schock Blvd, Falls City, NE

$529 Basic instruction in Gas Metal Arc Welding (MIG) for manufacturing and designed to be two-thirds hands-on practice. Includes steel and stainless steel hands-on welding; theory, safety...

Area Fellowship of Churches Christmas Carol Sing

Falls City, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Address: 312 W 17th St, Falls City, NE

Second Sunday - Choir performances and audience Christmas Carole singing.

ABOUT

With Falls City Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

