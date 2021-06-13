Falls City events coming soon

(FALLS CITY, NE) Falls City has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Falls City:

Black Powder Demonstrations Shubert, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 04:59 PM

Address: 65296 720 Rd, Shubert, NE

First Weekend - Rendezvous and other activities. Sat & Sun 9am-6pm.

Halloween Karaoke Party with DJ Mike Shubert, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Costume judging at midnight. Cash prizes for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd places!

Gas Metal Arc Welding Falls City, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 03:15 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 06:15 PM

Address: 3200 Bill Schock Blvd, Falls City, NE

$529 Basic instruction in Gas Metal Arc Welding (MIG) for manufacturing and designed to be two-thirds hands-on practice. Includes steel and stainless steel hands-on welding; theory, safety...

Area Fellowship of Churches Christmas Carol Sing Falls City, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Address: 312 W 17th St, Falls City, NE

Second Sunday - Choir performances and audience Christmas Carole singing.