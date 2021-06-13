Ladysmith calendar: What's coming up

(LADYSMITH, WI) Live events are lining up on the Ladysmith calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ladysmith:

Rusk County Farmers Market Ladysmith, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: Lake Ave E, Ladysmith, WI

Our county Farmers Market offers an excellent variety of local produce. From meats, to honey, to candles, to maple syrup, you are sure to find something you'll like! The market...

Tee Away 100th Anniversary Ladysmith, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Address: 1401 E 11th St N, Ladysmith, WI

Tee Away is turning 100 this year and what better way to celebrate than going golfing?! Friday, Saturday, and Sunday each offer a unique opportunity for both kids and adults to play...

Reception Ladysmith, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Address: N5108 E 5th St N, Ladysmith, WI

Here is Diane J. Kapp’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. We are sad to announce that on May 12, 2021 we had to say goodbye to Diane J. Kapp of Ladysmith, Wisconsin. You can...

Cedar Lodge Customer Appreciation Party Ladysmith, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: N8004 WI-27, Ladysmith, WI

Join South of 8 from 6-9pm at the annual Cedar Lodge Customer Appreciation Party!

Mardi Gras Arts & Crafts Fair Ladysmith, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Come and take a stroll down Miner Avenue during the Ladysmith Mardi Gras to see the unique products being sold. You'll find metal art, jewelry, home decor, homemade crafts, and much...