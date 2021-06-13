Cancel
Ladysmith, WI

Ladysmith calendar: What's coming up

Ladysmith Updates
Ladysmith Updates
 8 days ago

(LADYSMITH, WI) Live events are lining up on the Ladysmith calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ladysmith:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g58BQ_0aT3Qudo00

Rusk County Farmers Market

Ladysmith, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: Lake Ave E, Ladysmith, WI

website maker Our county Farmers Market offers an excellent variety of local produce. From meats, to honey, to candles, to maple syrup, you are sure to find something you'll like! The market...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OO3cm_0aT3Qudo00

Tee Away 100th Anniversary

Ladysmith, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Address: 1401 E 11th St N, Ladysmith, WI

website maker Tee Away is turning 100 this year and what better way to celebrate than going golfing?! Friday, Saturday, and Sunday each offer a unique opportunity for both kids and adults to play...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lAtZh_0aT3Qudo00

Reception

Ladysmith, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Address: N5108 E 5th St N, Ladysmith, WI

Here is Diane J. Kapp’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. We are sad to announce that on May 12, 2021 we had to say goodbye to Diane J. Kapp of Ladysmith, Wisconsin. You can...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40wLfr_0aT3Qudo00

Cedar Lodge Customer Appreciation Party

Ladysmith, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: N8004 WI-27, Ladysmith, WI

Join South of 8 from 6-9pm at the annual Cedar Lodge Customer Appreciation Party!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eDI66_0aT3Qudo00

Mardi Gras Arts & Crafts Fair

Ladysmith, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 12:00 PM

website maker Come and take a stroll down Miner Avenue during the Ladysmith Mardi Gras to see the unique products being sold. You'll find metal art, jewelry, home decor, homemade crafts, and much...

Ladysmith, WI
ABOUT

With Ladysmith Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

