Events on the Livingston calendar

(LIVINGSTON, WI) Live events are coming to Livingston.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Livingston:

Summer 2021 Black Joy Celebration Series Platteville, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 110 Ridge Ave, Platteville, WI

-Summer 2021- Black Joy Celebration Series! ID: Yellow & White Text on black background. -- BLKPlattCom #BLKPlattCom #Trustblackleadership #Platteville #CollectiveCare #DecentralLeadership -- You...

“ReCollection” Art Exhibit Platteville, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 120 W Main St, Platteville, WI

Have you seen photogravure or anthrotypes? How about drawings of historic mining shafts using heavy debossing techniques? Or an artist’s intrepretation of taxonomy, categorization and...

Family Fun Night Platteville, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Kick off to Summer family friendly bowling event. $30 includes one hour of family/friend bowling, shoe rental, a large one topping pizza and a pitcher of soda.

This Moment in Time Platteville, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 405 E Main St, Platteville, WI

Before we can sing, dance and be together, we must memorialize the tragedy of the past year. With funerals themselves being canceled during the pandemic, there is need for a public expression of...

Make Music Platteville at the Museums Platteville, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Celebrate music on the longest day of the year in this international music festival. Musicians of all ages are welcome to participate and lead music activities. Visit...