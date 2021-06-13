Cancel
Livingston, WI

Events on the Livingston calendar

Livingston News Alert
 8 days ago

(LIVINGSTON, WI) Live events are coming to Livingston.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Livingston:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18eIIU_0aT3Ly4500

Summer 2021 Black Joy Celebration Series

Platteville, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 110 Ridge Ave, Platteville, WI

-Summer 2021- Black Joy Celebration Series! ID: Yellow & White Text on black background. -- BLKPlattCom #BLKPlattCom #Trustblackleadership #Platteville #CollectiveCare #DecentralLeadership -- You...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32pD5B_0aT3Ly4500

“ReCollection” Art Exhibit

Platteville, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 120 W Main St, Platteville, WI

Have you seen photogravure or anthrotypes? How about drawings of historic mining shafts using heavy debossing techniques? Or an artist’s intrepretation of taxonomy, categorization and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BoeKj_0aT3Ly4500

Family Fun Night

Platteville, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Kick off to Summer family friendly bowling event. $30 includes one hour of family/friend bowling, shoe rental, a large one topping pizza and a pitcher of soda.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rrl6u_0aT3Ly4500

This Moment in Time

Platteville, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 405 E Main St, Platteville, WI

Before we can sing, dance and be together, we must memorialize the tragedy of the past year. With funerals themselves being canceled during the pandemic, there is need for a public expression of...

Make Music Platteville at the Museums

Platteville, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Celebrate music on the longest day of the year in this international music festival. Musicians of all ages are welcome to participate and lead music activities. Visit...

Livingston, WI
ABOUT

With Livingston News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

