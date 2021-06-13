Cancel
Belle Glade, FL

Belle Glade calendar: What's coming up

Belle Glade Journal
(BELLE GLADE, FL) Belle Glade is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Belle Glade:

Village Music's Open Mic Night

Wellington, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 10410 Forest Hill Blvd, Wellington, FL

VILLAGE MUSIC & Cafe hosts Open Mic NIGHT!We welcome all performers from all walks of life! OPEN MIC NIGHT! We welcome musicians, poets, and comedians!

Masters & Wardens - Sugarland

Clewiston, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 08:30 AM

Address: Clewiston, FL

Masters & Wardens - Sugarland at Sugarland Masonic Lodge 281, 520 E. Sugarland Hwy, Clewiston, FL, US 33440, Clewiston, United States on Sat Jul 24 2021 at 08:00 am to 11:30 am

Operation Bass Warrior VIII

Clewiston, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 920 E Del Monte Ave, Clewiston, FL

Operation Bass Warrior VIII dates are confirmed! Details to follow.

Basketball & Cheer Camp

Belle Glade, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Address: 17 NW Ave B, Belle Glade, FL

Basketball & Cheer Camp is on Facebook. To connect with Basketball & Cheer Camp, join Facebook today.

City Commission Meeting

Pahokee, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 04:00 PM

The City of Pahokee invites you to join the next City Commission Workshop is slated for Tuesday June 22, 2021, from 6:00PM to 7:00PM . All Public Comments should be sent to...

With Belle Glade Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Belle Glade

(BELLE GLADE, FL) Depending on where you fill up in Belle Glade, you could be saving up to $0.16 per gallon on gas. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Pilot at 210 Us Hwy 27 N was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Marathon at 105 Us-27 S, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.05.
Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Belle Glade require no experience

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. Management Trainee 2. Billing Clerk 3. Bather / Groomer Trainee 4. Wireless Customer Service Representative (Entry-Level, Retail) 5. Entry Level Customer Service ** Perfect for recent College Graduates** 6. Entry Level - Medical Billing & Collection Specialist 7. PRESCHOOL TEACHERS NEEDED-NO EXPERIENCE NEEDED-WILL TRAIN
Check out these homes for sale in Belle Glade now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Great location close to Lake Okeechobee and Golf Course . 2 lots totaling 1/2 acre room to build more apartments. Two story 4 plex with paved parking, fully occupied Do Not disturb the tenants . Shown by appointments only!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Teresa Sullivan, RE/MAX Prestige Realty/RPB at 561-932-0444</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwQmVhY2hlc01MUyUyMC8lMjBGbGV4bWxzLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLVJNTFNGTC1SWC0xMDcwMzg4NCUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> 1.1846 acres zoned residential/light industrial. A perfect location for a business. This is located approximately 3 miles from Lake Okeechobee, near shopping, Pioneer Park, Glades Central High, Palm Beach State College and approximately 50 minutes to the beach.<p><strong>For open house information, contact John A Diaz, Keller Williams Business Brokerage LLC at 561-966-4000</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwQmVhY2hlc01MUyUyMC8lMjBGbGV4bWxzLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLVJNTFNGTC1SWC0xMDY5MjI1MCUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> Opportunity is Knocking! Producing Property grossing $37,200 yearly and can effortlessly increase to a higher Cap Rate.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Abraline Louis, Atlantic Florida Properties Inc at 561-713-1141</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwQmVhY2hlc01MUyUyMC8lMjBGbGV4bWxzLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLVJNTFNGTC1SWC0xMDY2ODA3NyUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> Please DO NOT disturb tenants. Can be shown by appointment only, contact your agent for showing instructions. Large apartments with newer kitchen cabinets in some units. Roof in good condition. These units require little care as they are CBS construction and terrazzo floors. Almost an extra acre in rear of property, additional units can be added to become a more lucrative property.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Kendra F Snow, RE/MAX Prestige Realty/WPB at 561-659-1575</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwQmVhY2hlc01MUyUyMC8lMjBGbGV4bWxzLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLVJNTFNGTC1SWC0xMDY1MTk2OCUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate>
These jobs are hiring in Belle Glade — and they let you set your own schedule

Check out these Belle Glade-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours: 1. Part Time Caregiver - Up to $15/hr; 2. Crew Member; 3. Outside Sales (Commissions $20k monthly); 4. Earn up to $15/hr as an in home Caregiver - PT/FT; 5. Massage Therapist; 6. Medical Billing and Collections; 7. Taco Bell - Shift Manager; 8. Licensed Clinical Psychologist; 9. Part Time Building Engineer; 10. *$20-$25p/h, PART-TIME, NIGHT TRASH PORTER, Must OWN Pickup Truck*;
Ready for a change? These Belle Glade jobs are accepting applications

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Belle Glade: 1. Mortgage Protection Consultant - training, leads, GROWTH; 2. CDL Truck Driver - Great Pay - Excellent Benefits + Sign-On Bonus; 3. Operating Room (OR) Travel Nurse RN - $60.11/Hour $2164/Weekly; 4. Sales Representative (Work remotely and make your own schedule!!); 5. Lead Equipment / Duct work HVAC installer; 6. Work At Home Bilingual Account Executive - Retention; 7. Design Assistant; 8. AP Specialist; 9. Medical Assistant; 10. Jr Estimator (Experienced);