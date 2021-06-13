Belle Glade calendar: What's coming up

(BELLE GLADE, FL) Belle Glade is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Belle Glade:

Village Music's Open Mic Night Wellington, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 10410 Forest Hill Blvd, Wellington, FL

VILLAGE MUSIC & Cafe hosts Open Mic NIGHT!We welcome all performers from all walks of life! OPEN MIC NIGHT! We welcome musicians, poets, and comedians!

Masters & Wardens - Sugarland Clewiston, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 08:30 AM

Address: Clewiston, FL

Masters & Wardens - Sugarland at Sugarland Masonic Lodge 281, 520 E. Sugarland Hwy, Clewiston, FL, US 33440, Clewiston, United States on Sat Jul 24 2021 at 08:00 am to 11:30 am

Operation Bass Warrior VIII Clewiston, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 920 E Del Monte Ave, Clewiston, FL

Operation Bass Warrior VIII dates are confirmed! Details to follow.

Basketball & Cheer Camp Belle Glade, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Address: 17 NW Ave B, Belle Glade, FL

Basketball & Cheer Camp is on Facebook. To connect with Basketball & Cheer Camp, join Facebook today.

City Commission Meeting Pahokee, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 04:00 PM

The City of Pahokee invites you to join the next City Commission Workshop is slated for Tuesday June 22, 2021, from 6:00PM to 7:00PM . All Public Comments should be sent to...