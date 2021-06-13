Cancel
Folkston, GA

Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Folkston

Posted by 
Folkston Today
 8 days ago
(FOLKSTON, GA) Are you paying too much for gas in Folkston?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.34 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Folkston area ranged from $2.55 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.71 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Folkston area appeared to be at Shell, at 6008 N 2Nd St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Folkston area that as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

6008 N 2Nd St, Folkston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.99

Jack Rabbit

4025 Second St S, Folkston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.87
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Circle K at 310 W Main St. As of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.55 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

