Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Folkston

(FOLKSTON, GA) Are you paying too much for gas in Folkston?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.34 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Folkston area ranged from $2.55 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.71 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Folkston area appeared to be at Shell, at 6008 N 2Nd St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Folkston area that as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 6008 N 2Nd St, Folkston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Jack Rabbit 4025 Second St S, Folkston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Circle K at 310 W Main St. As of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.55 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.