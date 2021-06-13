Are you overpaying for gas in Fort Stockton? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(FORT STOCKTON, TX) Are you paying too much for gas in Fort Stockton?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.21 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Fort Stockton area was $3.02 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.94 to $3.15 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Fort Stockton area appeared to be at Gascard, at 2406 W Dickinson Blvd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Fort Stockton area that as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday:

Gascard 2406 W Dickinson Blvd, Fort Stockton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ -- $ -- $ 3.41

Valero 1507 W Dickinson Blvd, Fort Stockton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Flying J 2571 N Front St, Fort Stockton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.35 card card $ 3.03 $ 3.48 $ 3.70 $ 3.35

Love's Travel Stop 2723 E Us-290, Fort Stockton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.03 $ 3.38 $ 3.68 $ 3.34 card card $ 3.03 $ 3.38 $ 3.68 $ 3.39

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Walmart at 2610 W Dickinson Blvd. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.94 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.