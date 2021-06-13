Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Stockton, TX

Are you overpaying for gas in Fort Stockton? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

Posted by 
Fort Stockton Times
Fort Stockton Times
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rkHfJ_0aT04ic200

(FORT STOCKTON, TX) Are you paying too much for gas in Fort Stockton?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.21 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Fort Stockton area was $3.02 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.94 to $3.15 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Fort Stockton area appeared to be at Gascard, at 2406 W Dickinson Blvd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Fort Stockton area that as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday:

Gascard

2406 W Dickinson Blvd, Fort Stockton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$--
$--
$3.41

Valero

1507 W Dickinson Blvd, Fort Stockton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$--

Flying J

2571 N Front St, Fort Stockton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.35
card
card$3.03
$3.48
$3.70
$3.35

Love's Travel Stop

2723 E Us-290, Fort Stockton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.03
$3.38
$3.68
$3.34
card
card$3.03
$3.38
$3.68
$3.39

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Walmart at 2610 W Dickinson Blvd. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.94 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Fort Stockton Times

Fort Stockton Times

Fort Stockton, TX
2
Followers
11
Post
293
Views
ABOUT

With Fort Stockton Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Stockton, TX
City
Dickinson, TX
Local
Texas Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gasbuddy Sunday
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
News Break
Walmart
Related
Fort Stockton, TXPosted by
Fort Stockton Times

This is the cheapest gas in Fort Stockton right now

(FORT STOCKTON, TX) Gas prices vary across in the Fort Stockton area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.21 per gallon. Walmart at 2610 W Dickinson Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.94 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Gascard at 2406 W Dickinson Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.15.